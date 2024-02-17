Doha 2024, Day 7 Asian Recap: China Continues To Wreak Relay Havoc

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

China continues to wreak havoc across the relays at these 2024 World Championships with the mixed freestyle event as the nation’s latest victim.

Racing in the final this evening in Doha, the combination of Pan Zhanle, Wang Haoyu, Li Bingjie and Yu Yiting collectively clocked a time of 3:21.18 for the gold.

That beat out runners-up Australia who touched .60 later in 3:21.78 while the United States rounded out the podium in 3:22.28.

As for China, their 3:21.18 result established a new Asian Record, erasing the previous mark of which was set in the prelims. Entering these championships, the Asian standard stood at the 3:24.67 Japan put on the books in 2019 in Gwangju.

A game-changer this evening was Pan Zhanle leading off in 47.29, the quickest lead-off split by far among the field. Pan is a dangerous force after establishing his dominance as the new men’s 100m free world record holder, courtesy of his 46.80 leadoff split on China’s gold medal-winning men’s 4x100m free relay on night one.

Both Li and Yu put up 53-low splits to further help the cause tonight while 2nd leg Wang was solid with his 47.41.

New Asian Record – 3:21.18 (CHN) Prelims Asian Record – 3:24.47 (CHN) Previous Asian Record – 3:24.67 (JPN) Pan Zhanle – 47.29 Wang Haoyu – 48.28 Katsumi Nakamura – 48.49 Wang Haoyu – 47.41 Ji Xinjie – 47.86 Katsuhiro Matsumoto – 47.00 Li Bingjie – 53.11 Yu Yiting – 53.90 Rika Omoto – 54.36 Yu Yiting – 53.37 Ai Yanhan – 54.43 Aya Sato – 53.83

China has now won 4 relay gold medals:

Men’s 4x100m free relay – gold, 3:11.08

Men’s 4x200m free relay – gold, 7:01.84

Women’s 4x200m free relay – gold, 7:47.26

Mixed 4x100m free relay – gold, 3:21.18

National/Continental Records Through Day 7:

China Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle , 46.80 *WORLD RECORD Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting , 1:05.27 Men’s 4x200m free relay – 7:01.84 Women’s 50m breast – Tang Qianting, 29.80 Mixed 4x100m free relay – 3:21.18

Hong Kong Women’s 100m breast – Siobhan Haughey , 1:05.92 Men’s 50m free – Ian Ho, 21.83 Mixed 4x100m free relay – 3:32.19

Thailand Men’s 800m free – Ratthawit Thammanantachot, 8:06.82



Medal Table (Asia) Through Day 7: