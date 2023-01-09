Do You Love Swimming? See 4,039 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 4,039 Swim Jobs.

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALIST

If you’re obsessed with social media and have hands-on experience in developing strategies, creating content and posting on social media, we’d love to hear from you! You must have a competitive swimming background and love swimming for this role. You can visit our Instagram account at instagram.com/swimoutlet and our TikTok account at tiktok.com/@swimoutlet.

FULL TIME SENIOR COACH

The Kansas City Blazers, located in Johnson County, Kansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Senior Coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach. A successful applicant would lead the Senior Group and assist the Head Coach with the National Group.

2023 FLORIDA SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR – UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA, GAINESVILLE

Looking for energetic swim coaches who would like to work with young swim campers at the Florida Swim Camp, June 2023. We have 7 sessions total (4 x 3 day resident camps and 3 x 4 day overnight camps) starting June 2 and ending June 25. You would be responsible for campers in the pool and in dorms for the overnight camps. Come learn what we do at the University of Florida!

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Lead practice on a daily basis for Gold Group and assist as needed with assigned groups. Assist Head Coach with top senior group. Design and implement daily dryland.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – CONDORS SWIM CLUB – WEST NYACK, NY

The Condors Swim Club is seeking a qualified individual to serve as our Head Age Group Swim Coach for our Rockland County location. Condors Swimming is a year-round USA swim team operating with over 40 years of success.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACHES

We am looking for coaches to assist in the following areas. USA Swimming Team and Summer League Swim Team assistant coach responsibilities. Competitive One on One Lessons, Non Competitive One on One Lessons, Swim Lessons, Small Group Lessons and Adult Competitive Triathletes and much more.

LEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Ridgewood YMCA is looking to hire a part time lead age group swim coach to join our coaching team. The age-group coach is responsible for on-deck instruction and coaching of swimmers. Responsibilities include assisting the Director of Competitive Swimming and other coaching staff with day-to-day operations. Every position at the Ridgewood YMCA upholds principles that are central to the mission of the YMCA Organization.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH – INDIANA UNIVERSITY

Indiana University is taking applications to fill a volunteer swimming coach position for the 2023-2024 season starting in May 2023. While working under NCAA Division I and B1G Conference rules and regulations, you will have an opportunity to learn all aspects of a Division I Swimming & Diving program in the Big Ten Conference.

SPIRE ACADEMY SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

The Marketing Manager must drive the marketing plan for SPIRE Academy including Academy, Camps, Events and related areas. This individual must create and implement marketing plans to define the competitive differentiation and key messages to drive participation and spectators to SPIRE Events and build brand awareness among the target audiences at SPIRE to generate camp registration and school enrollment.

SPIRE ACADEMY SEEKS CONTENT CREATOR

The content creator must have experience working in Adobe Premier Pro, Photoshop and inDesign. This person will capture content related to SPIRE Academy student athletes, SPIRE events large and small. You don’t have to play the game, but you must know and be able to understand what content resonates within the sport.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Coach is expected to provide leadership, plan, organize, and be responsible for a comprehensive and competitive year-round swim program as well as present an enthusiastic professional-looking team. This position reports to the Team Board of Directors.

GEORGIA BULLDOG SWIM CAMP COACHES

Join our fun and exciting staff at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA for Swim Camp 2023. Last year we had over 20 coaches from all over the country join our staff in hosting 300 campers over 2 weeks of swim camp. New UGA Head Coaches Stefanie Moreno (women) and Neil Versfeld (men) along with former Bulldog and Head Olympic Coach Jack Bauerle with work with staff and campers each session.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club (GMAC) is seeking a Full Time Age Group Swim Coach. GMAC is a Not for Profit swim club that has over 1100 swimmers across our Lessons Program, Pre-Competitive, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

GENERAL MANAGER

The General Manager manages the day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction of the Cypress-Fairbanks Swim Club (CFSC), Home of the Fleet, and oversees the Fleet competitive team, Fleet First Swim School, U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) program, as well as other associated aquatic training programs. The GM brings inspirational energy, accomplished aquatics experience, and team-oriented professionalism to work every day. This position reports directly to the CFSC Board of Directors (BOD).

DACULA, GA AND JOHNS CREEK PART-TIME SWIM INSTRUCTOR

If you’re passionate about the water, swimming, kids and making a difference in the lives of others then this might be a good fit for you.

D&J SPORTS OF AUSTIN HIRING

D & J Sports is currently accepting applications for Full-Time, Part-time, and for our “Fitting Fanatics” and “Weekend Warriors” to help staff our ever-growing customer base for meets, events and fittings.

LEAD 10&UNDER COACH & SWIM LESSON COORDINATOR

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN (just south of Knoxville) is seeking an enthusiastic Lead 10&Under Coach & Swim Lesson Coordinator to join our swim family.

GREATER TAMPA SWIM ASSOCIATION, GTSA, SEEKING ASSISTANT COACH

Greater Tampa Swim Association (GTSA), is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach with relevant experience for our year-round swim program. This individual reports to the Aquatic Director, and Head Coach and assists in the design, planning, and implementation of the GTSA program with primary responsibility for teaching and coaching developmental and age group swimmers.

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Penn State University is accepting applications for two volunteer assistant coaches to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position works closely with the entire coaching staff and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Penn State University, Big Ten Conference, and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

enn State University is accepting applications for one volunteer assistant coaches to assist with our men’s and women’s divining teams. The position works closely with the diving coach and staff and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Penn State University, Big Ten Conference, and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

HEAD COACH AND ASSISTANT COACH – HAMILTON, MT SUMMER SWIM TEAM

The Bitterroot Swim Team (BST) in Hamilton, Montana is currently accepting applications for head and assistant coaching positions for the 2023 summer swim season. A successful candidate will bring a passion for swimming, desire to teach, technical skill in coaching all age levels (5-18), and the inspiration to develop strong team spirit and camaraderie.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUEFINS

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the competitive swimming program at the YMCA of Greater Boston.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH (FULL-TIME/PART-TIME)

We want to add a (Full-Time & Part-Time) coach or two to our rock star staff. The assistant age-group coach is responsible for on-deck instruction and coaching of swimmers. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach, associate head coach, and head developmental coach with day-to-day operations.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR – BURBANK YMCA

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for teaching swim lessons under the YMCA of the USA model. Swim Instructors should have experience teaching swim lessons and enjoy working with people, especially children as many lesson opportunities are with children.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR SWIMMING AND DIVING

The University of Michigan Athletic Department is seeking a Director of Operations for its Swimming & Diving program. This position is responsible for assisting in all phases of the program in accordance with NCAA, Conference and University rules, regulations and policies.

KIDSWIM INSTRUCTOR

Kidswim has proudly been servicing the greater LA area for swim lessons for over twenty years. We have an amazing team and we pride ourselves on having great relationships with our client families. Our instructors are essential to our success and to strengthen the bond we have within our community. Our goal is to provide expert training and ongoing support and communication between management and clients.

LIFEGUARD – BURBANK YMCA

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for guarding the pool, ensuring the safety of all patrons, enforcing pool rules, and implementing the branch emergency protocols as needed.

PART TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUEFINS

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the competitive swimming program at the YMCA of Greater Boston.

RECREATION SUPERVISOR I/II AQUATICS

Position is open until filled. A District application is required. Please apply at www.southgaterecandpark.net. Application screening begins December 14.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

KA is a coach-run program with approximately 200 swimmers and is located in Carlisle, PA (Central PA/Middle Atlantic LSC).

PART TIME SWIM COACH

Assist with the development and implementation of the recreational, competitive and/or development swim coaching program under the direction of the assigned program line manager. Maintain records and manage administration as assigned.

SALES & SUCCESS EXECUTIVE

Swimcloud is seeking a Sales Executive to handle a variety of responsibilities. . This person will have highly-effective communication and organizational skills in order to handle multiple accounts and stages of the sales process simultaneously.

Part Time Swim Coach

Assist with the development and implementation of the recreational, competitive and/or development swim coaching program under the direction of the assigned program line manager. Maintain records and manage administration as assigned.

Chattahoochee Gold Full Time Age Group / Senior Coach

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 25 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at our Cumming, GA location.

An ideal candidate would have 2 plus years coaching experience and be comfortable with Age Group or Senior swimmers. It is important that the candidate be a self-starter that has a solid understanding of technique and energy systems, but must be willing to learn. ***

SAINT AUGUSTINE CYCLONES HEAD SITE COACH – PALENCIA

Saint Augustine Cyclones (SAST) is seeking a Head Site Coach for their Palencia site and age group assistant for their Solomon Calhoun site with relevant experience for our year-round swim program. These individuals report to the Club Director/Head Coach and will assist in the design, planning and implementation of SAST program with the primary responsibility for teaching and coaching developmental and age group swimmers.

ODAC ASSISTANT COACH – VIRGINIA BEACH / CHESAPEAKE, VA

Old Dominion Aquatic Club is seeking for an assistant coach who is knowledgeable, energetic, and reliable. The assistant coach reports directly to the Head Coach and is in charge of on-deck coaching for our developmental, age, and/or senior level groups as required.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH – FULL TIME IN GREENSBORO, NC

The Assistant Swim Team Coach is responsible for on deck instruction and coaching of swimmers. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach and head age group coaches with day-to-day operations. Every position at Swim GSA upholds principles that are central to the mission of Swim GSA program by modeling behaviors that reflect our team values, identity, and culture.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT YACHT CLUB- HEAD COACHING POSITION

The Lighthouse Point Yacht Club (LHPYC) seeking applicants for its Head Swimming Coach position. LHPYC is a private membership club located in Lighthouse Point, Florida. The club currently has a youth swim program in which the head coach will be taking over and in charge of growing.

AQUATIC SPECIALIST

The Township of Derry Department of Parks and Recreation is hiring for the position of Aquatic Specialist to provide for the overall general health, safety, and enjoyment of the pool patrons in the new Derry Community Center.

ASSISTANT COACH – DIAMOND STATE AQUATICS

Diamond State Aquatics is seeking candidates for an Assistant Coach role in our program. The Assistant Coach will work under a group’s Lead Coach and the program’s Head Coach. The Assistant Coach will help teach mechanics and racing strategy, as well as lead sub-groups in training sets.

PRIVATE ONE ON ONE COACH PART TIME PRO SWIMMER NASSAU COUNTY

Private one on one coach for elite level pro swimmer in Nassau County NY area. 8 practices per week/ 5 days a week/ 3 doubles at least 4 hrs a part. Hours flexible/year round position 12-15k per year.

HEAD OF AQUATICS(PK–12)

Shanghai American School is seeking an Head of Aquatics for its Puxi campus located on the western side of Shanghai as well as for its Pudong campus located along the Yangtze River Delta on the east side of the city. This is a rare opportunity to provide leadership for a well-established and well-respected Aquatics program, including both curricular and extra-curricular programs.

NKY CLIPPERS SEEKING HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

NKY Clippers are looking for a highly motivated individual to work closely with our new head coach, David Pursley an ASCA age group level V coach with international, and collegiate experience. Coach David has coached at the Jr. Pan American Games, Commonwealth Games and at the University of Alabama. In his career he has worked with 8 different Olympic coaches. For more on our head coach visit our website.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

This position is responsible for assisting the Head Women’s Swim Coach with all aspects of instruction along with the development and management of a comprehensive NCAA Women’s Swimming and diving program as a component of the University experience, which enhances and supports the students’ liberal arts education in support of the mission of the University.

POOL LIFEGUARD (PART-TIME)

The Pool Lifeguard (Part-Time instruct swim classes, enforce pool rules and regulations during recreational swim periods, enforce rules of safety, prevent accidents, perform rescues of persons in distress, and perform facility clean-up and maintenance at the Laguna Beach High School pool facility. Performs related duties as assigned by the Recreation Coordinator.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR (PART-TIME)

The Aquatics Supervisor (Part-Time) plans, implements, and supervises activities within established aquatics program areas; supervises the day-to-day operation of a large community facility with specialized aquatic programs.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH-WALNUT CREEK CA

The Assistant Head Swim coach is responsible for supporting the operation of the swim team along with the Head Coach. Including communicating with parents, and coaching swimmers to be their personal best. The Assistant Head Swim Coach will also help guide, mentor and train assistant coaches in these areas.

FT LEAD LIFEGUARD: DOWD YMCA

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director and in accordance with the Christian mission of the YMCA, the Lead Lifeguard is responsible for ensuring the safety of facility patrons by preventing and responding to emergencies and for assisting the Aquatics Director in recruiting, training, and supervising lifeguard staff and in managing Aquatics programming and facilities.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director is responsible for planning, development, fiscal management, and administration of the YMCA swim program. The position includes supervision and management of the branch’s indoor and outdoor pool, as well as managing lifeguard staff at town beaches. The position ensures safety standards are met and staff is educated relative to these standards.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Lakewood Aquatics is a non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history of serving the Long Beach, California area since 1964. Our club consists of swimmers ages 5-18 years old on the competitive side, ranging from novice to Junior National skill levels.

ASSISTANT COACH

The FAST Falcons, located in Ocala, Florida, is seeking a highly motivated, hard-working individual for a full-time coach position. The assistant coach duties will consist of leading or assisting two 14 & under groups along with additional administrative duties.

HEAD COACH – TAMWORTH CITY SWIMMING CLUB – NEW SOUTH WALES – AUSTRALIA

As Head Coach of Tamworth City Swimming Club you will deliver a family first oriented swimming club that focuses on the development of each and every member promoting healthy exercise, water safety and fun. You will take pride in developing and encouraging a love for swimming regardless of age and ability.

HEAD WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

This position is responsible for all aspects of instruction along with the development and management of a comprehensive NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Program as a component of the University experience, which enhances the students’ Assumption education in support of the mission of the University.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

ESA is a coach-run program with approximately 250 swimmers and is located in Atascocita/Humble, Texas (Northeast Houston). We have an outstanding age group team that ranked #40 in ASCA’s 2022 Top 100 Age Group Programs and boasts 7 athletes ranking top 20 nationally. ESA’s age groupers placed 7th at our state short course age group championships (TAGS) this past spring. Competitive salary (commensurate experience), great community, supportive parents, and a coach-run club. Check out our Age Group results on MM (search 2022 Short Course TAGS).

AQUATICS PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Since 2001, the Waukee Family YMCA has been serving the community of Waukee and the Des Moines metro western suburbs.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 113,800+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 711,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 360,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 342,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.