Championnats des Etats-Unis 2017, Jour 3 : Nuit de folie avec les DQ, records, et victoires surprises

Caeleb Dressel: “I don’t want to be labeled as a sprinter” (Video) Caeleb Dressel continues to light the pool on fire here in Indy, throwing down a time of 50.87 in the men’s 100 fly.

Top 5 Biggest Time Drops From Seed On Day 3 Of U.S. Nationals Today, three of the five biggest drops came from highly-seeded athletes. In fact, Leah Smith’s explosive 400 IM was the biggest drop of the day for any swimmer, and she started with the 8th seed. Smith wound up winning the national title and escaping the DQ onslaught.

The Lochte Rule Is The Worst Rule In Sports Right now, swimming has the worst rule in all of sports. If FINA is truly trying to grow the sport among fans and sponsors, getting rid of it wouldn’t be a bad place to start.

Dressel’s World Leading 100 Fly Sets Up Gutsy Schedule In Budapest Dressel swam away from the field with a strong victory in the 100 fly tonight, but he could have some decisions ahead of him about his schedule in Budapest.

2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Chase Kalisz will contest his best event tonight, the 400 IM, and look to add his name to the U.S. World Championship roster.

Leah Smith: “Everyone expected me to die on certain strokes” (Video) I don’t think anyone predicted it coming into the meet, but Leah Smith is your National Champion in the women’s 400 IM