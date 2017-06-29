2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
Once again, a big thanks to Barry Revzin for compiling all this data on the fly and coming up with another batch of cool visualizations on today’s swims!
Today, three of the five biggest drops came from highly-seeded athletes. In fact, Leah Smith‘s explosive 400 IM was the biggest drop of the day for any swimmer, and she started with the 8th seed. Smith wound up winning the national title and escaping the DQ onslaught.
Mallory Comerford and Caeleb Dressel each had huge drops out of the 100 butterfly races as well.
TOP 5 TIME DROPS FROM DAY 3
Overall:
- 3.2% Leah Smith‘s absurd 400 IM, 4:42.94 to 4:33.86
- 2.9% Jamie Stone (W 100 Fly) 1:02.22 to 1:00.39
- 2.6% Mallory Comerford (W 100 Fly) 59.51 to 57.97
- 2.6% Caeleb Dressel (M 100 Fly) 52.22 to 50.87
- 2.4% Aaron Schultz (M 100 Fly) 54.61 to 53.30
Among Top 16 Seeds:
- 3.2% Leah Smith‘s absurd 400 IM, 4:42.94 to 4:33.86
- 2.6% Mallory Comerford (W 100 Fly) 59.51 to 57.97
- 2.6% Caeleb Dressel (M 100 Fly) 52.22 to 50.87
- 1.8% Maxime Rooney (M 100 Fly) 53.25 to 52.28
- 1.7% Ally McHugh (W 400 IM) 4:45.04 to 4:40.25
VISUALS
Bonus: Women’s 100 Fly
Kelsi Worrell‘s 50 fly last night proved her head-and-shoulders ahead of the rest of the American butterfly field – literally. But she’ll run up against Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom at Worlds, and Sjostrom has found herself that far ahead of the world in recent years.
Here’s a quick bonus visualization of the finish field in Wednesday night’s 50 fly final, compared to where Sjostrom’s best time would place her:
Nationals Final:
With Sjostrom:
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Top 5 Biggest Time Drops From Seed On Day 3 Of U.S. Nationals"
The Gators are turning out to be better flyers than freestylers (Dressel and Rooney).
Love the visualization tool! That is great. I think SwimSwam really did a good job with this tool. Keep it coming for this analysis for other races. Thanks