Top 5 Biggest Time Drops From Seed On Day 3 Of U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Once again, a big thanks to Barry Revzin for compiling all this data on the fly and coming up with another batch of cool visualizations on today’s swims!

Today, three of the five biggest drops came from highly-seeded athletes. In fact, Leah Smith‘s explosive 400 IM was the biggest drop of the day for any swimmer, and she started with the 8th seed. Smith wound up winning the national title and escaping the DQ onslaught.

Mallory Comerford and Caeleb Dressel each had huge drops out of the 100 butterfly races as well.

TOP 5 TIME DROPS FROM DAY 3

Overall:

Among Top 16 Seeds:

VISUALS

Bonus: Women’s 100 Fly

Kelsi Worrell‘s 50 fly last night proved her head-and-shoulders ahead of the rest of the American butterfly field – literally. But she’ll run up against Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom at Worlds, and Sjostrom has found herself that far ahead of the world in recent years.

Here’s a quick bonus visualization of the finish field in Wednesday night’s 50 fly final, compared to where Sjostrom’s best time would place her:

Nationals Final:

With Sjostrom: