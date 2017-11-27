527 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1214 Swim Jobs.

CLUB KICK START: AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

The ideal candidate needs to be energetic, knowledgeable, and able to communicate positively with parents, fellow coaches and swimmers of all ages. Successful candidate will primarily coach and help manage our Competitive Swim Team, Pre-Competitive Swim Team, and Summer league youth swim teams. Additional coaching opportunities could include teaching elite private and small group lessons as well as swim clinics. Must be versatile and do whatever the team needs.

RACE CLUB SEEKS COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO, CA AND ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire coaches based in San Diego, CA.

SWIM TEAM COACH

The Highlands Dolphins Aquatic Club (HDAC) is a safe, fun, and positive swim program to help swimmers achieve their personal best and build lifelong fitness. Based in San Mateo, we are affiliated with USA Swimming and offer a variety of groups that meet most swimming ability needs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

The Smith College graduate program in exercise and sport studies is devoted exclusively to the practice of intercollegiate coaching of women’s teams. Our goal is to produce quality intercollegiate coaches for female athletes. Students with diverse and high-quality undergraduate backgrounds who have had intercollegiate athletic experience as players and coaches are prime candidates for the ESS master of science degree.

RECREATION COORDINATOR-AQUATICS

The City of El Segundo is offering the unique and exciting opportunity to become part of our team as the Aquatics Coordinator! The City currently operates two pools and has a new aquatics complex opening July 2018! Under direct supervision of the Aquatics Supervisor, the Aquatics Coordinator has responsibility for planning and implementing the City’s aquatics programs, overseeing the pool sites, and supervising on-site staff.

RECREATION SUPERVISOR-AQUATICS

The City of El Segundo is offering the unique and exciting opportunity to become part of our team as the Aquatics Supervisor! The City currently operates two pools and has a new aquatics complex opening July 2018! Under direct supervision of the Recreation Superintendent, the Aquatics Supervisor has responsibility for the development, preparation, execution, and supervision of all aquatics-related programs and staff; budget development and administration; and oversight of facility maintenance.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR (CONEY ISLAND YMCA)

The Coney Island YMCA is seeking individuals who will be responsible for maintaining safe conditions at the branch, and promote a safe and positive atmosphere in accordance with YMCA of Greater New York aquatics policies and procedures. The Swim Instructor will also provide swim instruction for different ages and ability levels and motivate his/her participants.

LIFEGUARDS (CONEY ISLAND YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Barton College is accepting applications for Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming, a part-time position with a start date of December 4, 2017. Barton College Athletics is a member of the Conference Carolinas and competes at the NCAA Division II level.

PRODUCT TESTER / ANALYST – PART-TIME OPENING

TYR Sport’s Product Tester/ Analyst will represent the voice of the athlete by informing and inspiring TYR’s product creation team throughout the life cycle of product development. In addition to using, testing and reporting on product viability, the Product Tester / Analyst will build relationships with athletes to gain further product insight.

HEAD SWIM COACH – FOLSOM SEA OTTERS SWIM TEAM

The Folsom Sea Otters (FSO) is a member of the Suburban Swim League. We aim to provide a team oriented, positive, learning environment where each swimmer can achieve his or her potential by developing and refining skills in the sport of competitive swimming. As a team, we strive to ensure a quality recreational/competitive swim program with high regard for developing good sportsmanship, character, technique, and overall health.

AQUATICS LIFEGUARD SUPERVISOR

Power Wellness is looking for Aquatics Lifeguard Supervisor at our Mercy Health & Fitness Center in Clive, Iowa. The purpose of the Aquatics Lifeguard Supervisor is to oversee the daily operations of the lifeguard staff and services related to the aquatic department. Ensures appropriate staffing, inventory/supplies ordering is maintained, maintains the certifications necessary for lifeguards and ensures customer service is being delivered to our members and clients while maintaining the highest level of safety. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at the time of hire.

ASSISTANT COACH -SINGAPORE (EAST CAMPUS)

UWCSEA Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward thinking swim coach. As a Assistant and Development Coach, this person should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The candidate will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever changing and growing swim programme.

HEAD COACH POSITION AT INDIAN VALLEY YMCA

The Indian Valley YMCA is seeking a dynamic, passionate, and capable individual to help lead our successful team. The Indian Valley Breakers is a USA Swimming/YMCA year round competitive program typically numbers 160 or more swimmers and we plan to grow and get faster! We have swimmers from development level to swimmers very close to YMCA national cuts.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH METRO WEST MASSACUSETTS

Swimpro Aquatics is a privately owned year round swim club founded in 1989. Our focus is on development of sportsmanship, striving for personal best performance and creating a life long love of swimming. Our swim lesson program feeds our beginner practice level of swim team. Age range is 5-18.

SWIM TEAM ADMIN. & DEVELOPMENTAL HEAD COACH

Join our WAVE Swim Team as our Swim Team Admin. & Developmental Head Coach and help strengthen youth in our community. The La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s WAVE Swim Team continues to grow and we have a brand new opportunity! This position will be responsible for managing the administrative aspects of the WAVE Swim Team (including team dues, meet fees, website communication, meet entries, and all monetary transactions within the team) and will lead the practices of at least one level of WAVE swimmers while supervising and overseeing Assistant Coaches.

FULL-TIME SWIMMING TEACHER IN GRAND CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Swim School is seeking a Full Time Mobile Swim teacher that can drive to different locations around the Sunny Grand Cayman islands and teach Private and Small group classes from Parent/baby classes to adults at there location.

AQUATIC SPECIALIST/ FITNESS LEAD INSTRUCTOR

The Rodale Aquatic Center, located on the campus of Cedar Crest College, is seeking a qualified full time, certified fitness instructor who will also serve as a lifeguard. This position will develop, organize and instruct water based fitness programs and instructors, schedule and provide direction to instructors and otherwise assist in assuring the overall safety of the Center.

PROGRAM ASSISTANT MANAGER

West Coast Aquatics (Mill Creek, WA) is looking for an Assistant Programs Manager. This position is responsible for assisting with the administration and management of our swimming lessons and other non-competitive programs. Additionally, there are office, instructing and lifeguarding shifts available and we are willing to create a full-time position for the right candidate.

UTILITY COACH

West Coast Aquatics (Mill Creek, WA) is looking for a versatile coach to work across several areas of our team and organization. This candidate will primarily work with our Age Group and Development swimmers but must be effective with athletes of all ages. This coach will work with our year-round club team, Summer rec team, and non-competitive groups at multiple locations (within 4 miles). Additionally, there are lessons, office hours and lifeguarding shifts available, making a full-time position available for the right candidate.

AQUATIC CENTER MANAGER

The Aquatic Center Director will manage the operations and programs of the Aquatic Department for the City of Pine Bluff. They will be responsible for supervising water safety instruction, life guards, water aerobics instructors, and other assigned by the Parks Director. They must demonstrate a strong personal commitment to the mission and goals of the Parks and Recreation Department while carrying out their assigned responsibilities in accordance with the City of Pine Bluff’s policies and applicable laws.

D&J SPORTS SEEKS FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area.

***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Head Age Group Coach reports directly to the Head Coach. Looking for a coach who is willing and able to work with young swimmers new to the sport up to high level swimmers capable of medaling at state meets or getting Zone or Sectional cuts. The team currently does IM based practice, working on all strokes for all swimmers ages 14 and younger. We would be looking for a coach with similar training, goals, and habits. Willing to work weekends, afternoons and mornings. This position is part-time but would have a guaranteed schedule of 25-30 hours per week. If the candidate is willing to help with pool maintenance and chemicals it would add another 8-10 hours a week.

YMCA ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Preble County YMCA Piranhas swim team is looking for an assistant coach for our winter season. This position will run through April 13, 2018. The required hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:30pm-6:00pm and some Fridays from 4:00pm-6:00pm. In addition, meets occur on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00am-4:30:pm and you will be required to coach at least one day. Please contact Ashleigh Buffenbarger, Aquatics Director at [email protected] or David Montgomery, Head Coach, at [email protected] Interested parties should apply online at ymcaonline.org.

HEAD WOMEN’S TRIATHLON COACH

The Head Women’s Triathlon Coach will provide the vision, leadership and strategic planning to direct and supervise all activities relative to teaching, training and skill development of triathlon student-athletes in preparation for intercollegiate competitions in support of the College’s mission of fostering an environment which is focused on the spiritual, intellectual, personal and social development of the student-athletes. D&E is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).

AQUATIC STAFF, PART TIME

The Kennett Area YMCA located in Kennett Square, PA is currently recruiting Swim Instructors and Lifeguards for our 2 Indoor pools. Swim Instructors will be trained on the new YUSA Curriculum and should be prepared to teach learners of all ages. Lifeguard staff are primarily needed during daytime hours, 5am-4pm, flexible schedules available. Ellis Certification is required, but is offered at the branch for your convenience. Come join our fantastic pool staff! We are looking for enthusiastic, energetic, and mature individuals to enhance our Aquatic Department!

EXOS | SWIM INSTRUCTOR | PALO ALTO, CA

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities.

LIFEGUARDS/ SWIM LESSON INSTRUCTORS

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine is an association of eight YMCAs across Chester County that offer life-changing programs for children, families, adults and seniors. Guided by our mission and cause to strengthen the foundations of our community, we are committed to helping kids develop values and confidence; engaging individuals in activities that improve their health; and uniting our community members in support of one another.

DOUBLE OPPORTUNITY

Scarlet Aquatics-Elite Division, a coach-owned division of the nationally ranked Scarlet Aquatics team, is looking for a full time employee whom would like both a coaching and business experience. The Scarlet Aquatics-Elite Division owns both a competitive swim team and a swim shop (Ultimate Swim Shop) both located in New Jersey under a single corporate entity and is looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and industrious individual to both coach have a retail experience with the swim shop. Computer skills would also be helpful.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The North Texas Nadadores is a USA Swimming Silver Club that is owned and operated by the Southlake Carroll Independant School District. Full time coaches are given a complete benefits package including retirement, pto and health benefits.

AGE GROUP COACH, PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS

Age Group Coach CALIFORNIA, Palo Alto Area (Los Altos Hills, CA). DKS Site of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (dkswim.com)

Application Deadline: November 21st, 2017. Start Date: As soon as possible

PASA-DKS (Los Altos Hills, CA) is seeking an Age Group Swim Coach to start as soon as possible with a strong possibility to move to an Assistant Aquatics Director position in the Spring. The coaching position includes Masters, Clinics, Summer Recreational Team and Dryland Fitness Program, as well as additional compensation for Private Lesson Instruction. Applicants should plan to be on deck an average of 25 hours per week with limited administrative duties. The Assistant Aquatics Director position will be a full-time benefited position and will require administrative duties, inclusive of working with a private club membership. There will be room to grow both positions.

Qualifications: Coaching experience and/or competitive swimming experience at the club or collegiate level; Strong communication skills; Desire & passion for developing swimmers of all ages; Expertise with current technique development and training methodologies; Outrageous enthusiasm; Highly motivated team player; Ability to self-motivate and problem solve.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP LEVEL COACH

The team began in 1983 as the “Capitol East Blue Waves” Swim team. Its nucleus at the time consisted of five families whose children were in learn-to-swim classes at Capitol East Natatorium. The DC Wave Swim Team, competing as the DC Department of Parks & Recreation Swim Team, is now the District of Columbia’s only nationally competitive public youth swim team. The DC Wave Swim Team is a year round competitive swimming program, with swimmers ranging in age from 5-18 years old. The team competes both locally and nationally within Potomac Valley Swimming and USA Swimming. Our coaching staff consists of USA Swimming and ASCA certified professionals that impart the values of teamwork, responsibility, respect, and strong work ethic to our athletes.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR- PART TIME

The Gateway Region YMCA (formally known as the (YMCA of Greater St. Louis) was founded on October 13, 1853, at the 2nd Baptist Church by 23 young men. Since then, the Y has been one of the leading health and human service organizations in St. Louis. Beginning with three rented rooms in the Mercantile Library, and growing as St. Louis grew, the Y now delivers programs and services at 400 program sites throughout seven Missouri counties in the Greater St. Louis area.

LIFEGUARD- PART TIME

The Gateway Region YMCA (formally known as the (YMCA of Greater St. Louis) was founded on October 13, 1853, at the 2nd Baptist Church by 23 young men. Since then, the Y has been one of the leading health and human service organizations in St. Louis. Beginning with three rented rooms in the Mercantile Library, and growing as St. Louis grew, the Y now delivers programs and services at 400 program sites throughout seven Missouri counties in the Greater St. Louis area.

HEAD SITE COACH AND ASSISTANT SITE COACH POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Since 1974, FBST has been providing quality swim service to the local Northern Virginia Area. We are an inclusive team that emphasizes technique first and foremost. We have had swimmers attend colleges at all levels for swimming. We are very well represented in the area high schools and summer leagues. We operate our of the Fairfax County Recreation Centers and offer a wide variety of options for our swimmers. The Washington, DC Metro area is an amazing place to call home.

AQUATIC EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR

NL Aquatic Center is a brand new state of the art facility. Under the guidance of USA Swimming and consulted on by our coaching staff, the NL Aquatic Center facility was designed and developed specifically to meet the needs of the South Jersey and Greater Philadelphia swim communities. When developing the new facility, our goal was to find where other aquatic facilities fell short and to find ways to drastically improve on those noted shortcomings. Because of our focus on the needs of the local swimming community, and our dedication to fulfilling those needs, we were able create the premier center to meet all of the competitive, therapeutic and recreational aquatic needs of the community.

EMAC FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

EMAC is a USA Swimming program based out of Emmaus, PA with a storied past. We are at the beginning of a growth cycle, having committed to re-exciting the base of our membership. Our goals are big. We want to establish a program that will be nationally recognized and among one of the best programs on the East Coast. In the fall, we grew from 139 swimmers to 195 swimmers. We are at the beginning of a process that includes exciting the base, restoring traditions, and forging new paths.

SWIM COACH & INSTRUCTOR

PIPELINE SWIMMING: From Start to Finish – that’s what is important. We believe that “Swimming Fast & Having Fun” is our team philosophy. PIPELINE SWIMMING is dedicated to helping every athlete reach their full potential. By giving each athlete stroke instruction and encouragement at every practice and each competition, we are instilling the belief that they can be a champion at whatever level they desire. Our goal is for our athletes to become successful and positive contributors to their community and ultimately their future.

ASSISTANT GROUP COACH

The Assistant Group Coach – Part Time oversees the development and progression of swimmers at LAC by helping to execute daily workouts through a fun, challenging, and nurturing learning environment. The Assistant Group Coach – Part Time actively communicates with the swimmers and their parents. All Assistant Group Coach – Part Time employees will work within the LAC team structure, embrace the LAC curriculum, abide by the LAC policies and procedures, and work with other coaches to support the LAC vision, strategies, and values which include the following: Teamwork, Commitment, Integrity, Development, Leadership and Excellence.

WVU-TECH ASSISTANT COACH

Assist the head coach in managing all aspects of a NAIA Division I or NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swim Program.

Coach in area assigned by the head coach.

Assist in evaluating talent in current and prospective student-athletes and recruiting quality student-athletes that meet established criteria.

Assist in organizing team meetings, student halls, and workouts, strength and conditioning program, etc.

TYR SEEKS SPORTS PROMOTION REPRESENTATIVE

TYR’s Sports Promotion Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

LIFEGUARDS, SWIM INSTRUCTORS, ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACHES

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine is an association of eight YMCAs across Chester County that offer life-changing programs for children, families, adults and seniors. Guided by our mission and cause to strengthen the foundations of our community, we are committed to helping kids develop values and confidence; engaging individuals in activities that improve their health; and uniting our community members in support of one another. Funds raised through our Annual Campaign go directly back to our neighbors through financial assistance and subsidized programming.

PART TIME MASTERS ASSISTANT COACH

We are looking to hire a Part Time Assistant Swim Coach to work with our US Masters swimmers. We have over 200 individuals, ranging in ages from 18 to 80, who practice at our two locations. The Aquatics Department at Asphalt Green plays a key role in supporting the organization’s mission of “sports and fitness for a lifetime” for people of all ages and abilities. Job requirements include coaching experience and a history of competitive swimming.

TYR SPORT PRODUCT TESTER/ANALYST – PART-TIME

TYR Sport’s Product Tester/ Analyst will represent the voice of the athlete by informing and inspiring TYR’s product creation team throughout the life cycle of product development. In addition to using, testing and reporting on product viability, the Product Tester / Analyst will build relationships with athletes to gain further product insight.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL DIVING HEAD COACH

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) is the National Sports Association governing aquatic sports in Singapore. These include five key disciplines – diving, open water swimming, swimming, synchronised swimming and water polo.

CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP COACH

Solna Sunbyberg Simsällskap (SS04) is a swimming club based out of Stockholm, Sweden. SS04 is currently hosting 2,000 members with a constant, healthy growth over the past several years. Our club is comprised of a ”learn-to-swim program”, a technique-school, our competitive swimming system, and even a solid masters program. Our club is currently searching for a new coach for the club’s highest group as our current coach is moving to the USA to pursue a coaching job within the NCAA college system.

LONG BEACH POLYTECHNIC HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING- ASSISTANT COACH

Our high school facility is a 10-lanes 25-yard indoor complex. We go one practice a day, which is either morning or afternoon, depending on the girl’s team schedule. Our program has been improving in the last five seasons and in addition, have strong academic student-athletes. We were a Gold Scholar Team for NISCA with a 4.0 and went undefeated in the Moore League in over 50 years.

AGE GROUP HEAD COACH – TEAM VELOCITY

Team Velocity is committed to inspiring student athletes to achieve measurable success in sport and development of character through defined expectations of conduct, work ethic, and accountability.

GERMANTOWN ATHLETIC CLUB SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

Located near the Mississippi River along the historic trails of the Chickasaw Indians, Germantown offers residents a safe, attractive and energetic community. The City of Germantown, its elected officials and its employees stand ready to provide assistance and quality services are fully committed to making Germantown a great place to live.

ARENA SEEKS TEAM MARKETING LIAISON – PACIFIC NORTHWEST TERRITORY

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Charter Oak Aquatic Club is a community dedicated to maintaining a positive, structured and balanced environment as it supports its athlete members in the pursuit of excellence in the sport of swimming. Oak is dedicated to the development of competitive swimmers through quality coaching. We are a team of 70-90 swimmers of varying ages and abilities with the resources to emphasize individual instruction while providing each swimmer with the positive support and environment necessary to reach his/her full potential as a swimmer and a person. Additionally, there is a clear focus on stroke technique and pre- and post-race strategy and discussion.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH – HEARTLAND AQUATICS

Heartland Aquatics (HLA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit swim club in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is seeking an experienced, energetic, dynamic, motivated leader to serve as Head Coach of our growing USA swim team. HLA’s current membership is comprised of over 100 year-round athletes, spanning all competitive levels from novice to Junior National qualifiers. HLA’s mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities and, in the process, teach life balance, citizenship, and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming. HLA is a financially stable, growing club, and we have a supportive parent-run board that prides itself on its dedication to the development, support and advancement of our entire coaching staff and the success of our young athletes.

HEAD COACH US AND MS – THE SHIPLEY SCHOOL- BRYN MAWR, PA

The US and MS Swim Coach will be responsible for management of the scholastic swim program at The Shipley School working with all constituencies identifying developmental needs to enhance our program. Shipley practices daily at Bryn Mawr College’s pool and is a member of the Friends Schools League.

FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area. ***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

TIGER SHARKS SWIM TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

Responsible for assisting the Head Swim Team Coach with the operation of the Tiger Shark swim team, including practices and swim meets. Also assists with team communication and various clerical tasks such as website maintenance, swim meet paperwork and volunteer coordination.

ASSISTANT COACH – ASHLAND UNIVERSITY

Ashland University is seeking applications for the position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. The assistant swimming and diving coach is required to recruit off campus and be involved with on-campus visits. This position will assist the head coach in developing the overall recruiting plan. The assistant swimming and diving coach assists the head coach in monitoring academic progress of all student-athletes on the team and working with various constituencies across campus to ensure that student-athletes receive the proper academic counseling and assistance. This position reports to the head swimming and diving coach and the athletic director and could include other duties including event management and representing the athletic department at various functions.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Lake Country Swim Team, Hartland, Wisconsin, is seeking an hourly and/or full time assistant coach for both our senior and age group programs. Ideal candidate is enthusiastic, engaging, a strong communicator and team player. Responsibilities will include assisting and substituting for lead coaches as needed with potential assignment as group lead coach. Pay and responsibilities are dependent on candidate’s experience and skill set. Dryland strength and conditioning experience is a plus. Candidates must possess, or be able to acquire USA Coaching Certification. Start date is as soon as possible.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

In accordance with the Christian principles of the YMCA, the incumbent will provide leadership to the Aquatics Program and staff members. He/she will exemplify the “Y” values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility, and faith in all aspects of the position. He/she will follow all guidelines as established in the YMCA Aquatic Program Model.

FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area. ***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

HEAD COACH – HEART OF TEXAS AQUATICS TEAM

Heart of Texas Aquatics Team (HEAT), serving the Waco and surrounding communities of Central Texas, is seeking a dynamic, motivating, experienced Head Coach, to lead our year-round competitive swim program. The team currently trains at the Family YMCA, and consists of 65+ swimmers from beginning level age-group swimmers to swimmers who compete at State Championships, Sectionals, Jr. Nationals, and National Championships. HEAT is a 501©(3) non-profit organization supported by a parent run volunteer Board of Directors.

AQUATICS POOL MANAGER (FULL TIME POSITION)

Asphalt Green is looking to hire an individual with strong experience in pool and lifeguard management combined with demonstrated organizational, communication and public relationship skills. This is a working supervisory position requiring weekend and holiday work. The set work schedule is Tuesday through Saturday.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Carter Center Aquatics Swim Team (CCA), located in Roanoke, VA, is seeking applicants for a Head Age Group Coach. The Roanoke Valley is uniquely nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains in southwestern Virginia. An outdoor paradise (hiking, biking, boating, etc), Roanoke is located within three hours of Charlotte, Richmond, and Washington DC.

AQUATICS PROGRAM COORDINATOR

Plans, organizes, and implements aquatic programs for children, teen and adult activities; develops, plans and organizes special and holiday aquatic events; manages aquatic programs and evaluates services; plans and directs age appropriate, aquatics programs for special populations including senior adults and individuals with disabilities; works directly with individuals participating in programs. Includes soliciting sponsorship funds for particular events; prepares materials relating to programs and special events.

PELICANS HEAD COACH

Creates a positive Team environment that fosters learning and fun. Works with facility to create meet schedules annually, as well as practice groups and schedules. Develop and improve technical and physical skills of swimming in each participant. Create and implement dryland training program. Plan & lead daily practices for assigned groups. Cautions swimmers regarding unsafe practices and safety hazards; enforces and adheres to pool rules and regulations.

BAAC/FULL-TIME AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Bel Air Athletic Club Swim Team is searching for a talented & motivated individual to assist in our journey to the next level of success. Our team of just over 100 swimmers, is located north of Baltimore in a large family-oriented fitness club. We have two 6-lane 25-yard pools and a smaller instructional pool. Our team is institution owned and run by the coaches to provide opportunities for swimmers of all levels.

SWIM COACH

We are seeking a dynamic, passionate, and capable individual to join our award-winning team as a full-time Swim Coach. At GCPRT, we are all about building community through our people, parks, & programs – and this position provides great opportunity and meaningful work in an outstanding environment.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS SWIM COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO, CA AND ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire coaches based in San Diego, CA.

BOYS AND GIRLS V HEAD SWIM COACH AT ST. ANDREW’S SCHOOL

St. Andrew’s is looking for a head swim coach for the 2017-2018 winter season, officially beginning November 10, lasting until the end of February 2018. The candidate should have coaching experience with high school students ranging from beginning swimmers to those looking to compete collegiately. A head coach would need to plan effective practices for the whole range of swimmers, help coordinate and host meets at the St. Andrew’s pool, and manage team logistics like equipment and swimwear. We’re looking for someone who can inspire, who believes in student-athletes, who can work with other coaches, who can teach positively and effectively, who understands the joys and purpose of high school athletics, and who honors students for the evolving people that they are.

TRINITY COLLEGE – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Trinity College in Hartford CT, an NCAA Division III, liberal arts and science college in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is seeking to fill a full time assistant coach for both our men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SITE COACH AND POOL MANAGER POSITION

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team has a full time position as Site Coach and Pool Manager. MOR is looking for an enthusiastic, organized and driven individual to manage our new facility at Silverton in Cary, NC. and coach the MOR swim team at this site that will be starting from scratch. There are 10,000 swimmers in the local summer league with multiple summer league teams in close proximity of the Silverton Site to draw from.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 94,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 610,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 34,200+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 219,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.