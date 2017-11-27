South Africa To Select Commonwealth Games Team In December

South Africa has announced its selection procedures for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, stemming from the KZNA Provincial Championships next month.

Swimming South Africa will consider the top 3 finishers in each individual event at the KZNA Provincial Championships, provided they reach the qualifying time. The qualifying times have been set at the FINA B cuts from 2017. You can check out those times here.

South Africa had a very large swimming roster at the last edition of the Commonwealth Games, bringing 21 total swimmers. That’s in stark contrast to relatively small rosters for the 2016 Olympics (13 total) and 2017 World Championships (14 total).

The official selection procedures do note that athletes must achieve the qualifying time in finals. If less than 3 athletes hit the time in finals, then heat and semifinal swims will be considered.

Despite being added as 2020 Olympic events, the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 frees are not included as individual events at Commonwealth Games and won’t qualify anyone for South Africa’s team.

The official selection meet is the KZNA Provincial Championships, taking place from December 16 to 21 at the Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban. The Commonwealth Games are on the Gold Coast of Australia from April 5-10, 2018.