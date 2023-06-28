2023 U.S. Trials Day 2 Prelims Preview: Ledecky Set to Lead Young Women’s 200 Free Field

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Wednesday Prelims Scratch Report

Wednesday Morning Prelims

Session Starts at 10:00 am Eastern Time

Event Schedule

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 200 breast

Men’s 200 breast

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 200 back

Women’s 50 fly

Men’s 50 fly

As we head into Wednesday morning’s action, let’s take stock of what we learned from day one of the 2023 U.S. National Championships. The first day of the meet revealed that veteran superstar Katie Ledecky is in top form this week after clocking the third-fastest performance of her career en route to winning the women’s 800 free last night.

We also learned that Kate Douglass came to play as well, after she won an unexpected victory in the women’s 100 free last night by a comfortable margin.

Let’s start with those two. Ledecky is the top seed coming into the women’s 200 free this morning, entering with a 1:54.50, making her the only swimmer in the field entered under 1:56. Following Ledecky’s 8:07 in the 800 free last night, it seems very likely that she’ll put up a very strong prelims swim, perhaps a low 1:56 or maybe even a 1:55 and safely advance to the ‘A’ final.

Ledecky, who has been the class of American women’s freestylers for a decade now, is facing a deep field of young talent in the 200 free at these Trials. Teenagers Erin Gemmell and Claire Weinstein are the second and third seeds in the event respectively. Given how well young swimmers did on the first day of the meet, we should definitely keep an eye on those two, especially Weinstein, who had a terrific swim for third place in the 800 free last night.

As for Douglass, she’s entered in two events on the day, though only one is a selection event. Douglass comes in as the second seed in the women’s 200 breast this morning, entering with a 2:21.43. Many already liked Douglass to win the event at these Trials, and after her electrifying performance in the 100 free last night, Douglass’ momentum is only growing.

Moreover, fourth-seeded Lydia Jacoby has scratched the 200 breast this morning, leaving the field that much more open for Douglass, top-seed Lilly King, and Annie Lazor, the third seed. Ultimately, we can expect that’s who this race is going to come down to: King, Douglass, and Lazor.

Douglass is also set to race in the women’s 50 fly on Wednesday morning. The stroke 50s aren’t selection events at these Trials, however, the women’s 50 fly still has a very stacked field this morning, featuring Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, Gabi Albiero, and Beata Nelson to name a few alongside Douglass. A phenomenal sprinter when she’s in a race that requires it, Douglass should be interesting to watch in the 50 fly today.

After a pair of mid-49s in the 100 free yesterday, Caeleb Dressel enters the men’s 50 fly today as the top seed. Dressel looked a little sharper on the front half of his 100 free in finals last night than he did yesterday morning in prelims, so it’s possible we see a 50 fly that is much closer to his best than his 100 free was yesterday.

The men’s 200 free has Drew Kibler entering as the top seed in a deep field. Kibler leads Kieran Smith and Carson Foster by slim margins. Foster is one to keep a very close eye on, as he looked very good in the 200 fly yesterday, winning the event to earn his second World Championships berth.

Arizona State swam very well on the first day of the meet, and they have a lot of swimmers in the men’s 200 free, so we’ll be looking for the Sun Devils to make waves again today.

Speaking of Carson Foster, he’s opting to compete in the 200 free/200 back double this morning. Given as well as he swam in the 200 fly yesterday, Foster is certainly capable of advancing to the ‘A’ final in both races, however, it won’t be surprising if we see Foster swim both this morning then scratch out of one of the events tonight. If he were to do that it would be most likely that he would try to put up a very fast prelims time in the 200 free to make his case for a 4×200 free relay spot, then scratch the 200 free final to focus on making the Worlds team in the 200 back. On the other hand, Foster could also just be ready and willing to try his luck in swimming both events in finals and going after World Champs berths in both.

Ryan Murphy enters the men’s 200 back as the top seed after winning gold in the event at last summer’s World Championships. Shaine Casas, the other American who competed in the event at last summer’s Worlds, is the second seed coming into the day.

Regan Smith has already punched her ticket to Fukuoka by winning the women’s 200 fly last night. She’s looking to add to her event schedule today, as she enters the women’s 200 back as the top seed this morning. After being denied in the 200 back at U.S. selection meets for a couple years, it feels like Smith is in prime position to get back to the world stage in the event and challenge Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who cracked her World Record in the event earlier this year. Pheobe Bacon and Rhyan White will once again present a tough challenge to Smith, so assuming they all advance to the ‘A’ final tonight, that should be an awesome race.