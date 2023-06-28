Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman on 200 Fly: “Last year at this meet I think I was 1:58”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thomas Heilman had a historic night in Indianapolis, not only becoming the youngest male since Michael Phelps to make a world championships team, but also breaking Phelps’ 15-16 NAG in the 200 fly (set in 2001 when Phelps won his first world title in the event). Heilman discusses his improvement curve over the last two years as well as idolizing Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel.

1
VA Steve
30 minutes ago

He clearly has it together, great interview.

