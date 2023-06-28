Katie Ledecky Describes Journey from Nat’l Team Rookie to Leader

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Speaking with the media after yet another decisive win in the 800 free, Katie Ledecky reflected on her long career when asked about younger swimmers looking up to her. The distance queen has been on national teams for over a decade now and tries to give back to young rising talent (such as Jillian Cox, the 2nd place finished and worlds qualifier in the 800 free who idolizes Ledecky) as the veterans on national teams 10 years ago did for her.