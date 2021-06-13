2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Rio Olympian Gunnar Bentz Scratches 400 IM

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Entering the first finals session, there was only one scratch to report, Gunnar Bentz‘s No. 6 seed in the men’s 400 IM. Bentz swam 4:16.61 to qualify into the top 8 final, which was three seconds under his entry time of 4:19.98. Leading the men’s 400 IM race include 19-year-old Carson Foster (4:10.50) and Rio Olympians Chase Kalisz (4:10.61) and Jay Litherland (4:13.28).

Bentz’s scratch bumped in Michael Daly, who originally placed 9th by 0.05s at 4:17.65 behind now No. 7 finals seed Sam Stewart (4:17.60). Daly entered the meet with the 17th-fastest seed at 4:19.58.

During the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, Bentz swam a pair of 4:13s, which placed 4th in both prelims and finals. Bentz also placed 4th in the 200 fly (1:56.46) and 200 IM (1:59.36) finals that year. Bentz qualified for the Olympic team in the 200 free, where his 5th place time of 1:47.33 got him a spot on the prelims 800 free relay in Rio.

Bentz has two more events left on his schedule: the 200 fly and 200 IM. He is the No. 8 seed in the 200 fly at 1:56.20 while he currently sits in No. 17 at 2:00.28.

Full Day 1 Finals Scratch Report