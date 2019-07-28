2019 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 FINA World Championships conclude tonight in Gwangju with day 8 finals. The session will see swimmers compete for medals individually in the men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 1500 free, women’s 50 free, men’s 400 IM, and women’s 400 IM. We’ll then conclude the meet with the 4×100 medley relay for the men and women.

The stroke 50s tonight will each feature the World Record holders. Lilly King (USA) and Yuliya Efimova (RUS) will face off one more time in the 50 breast. King won the 100 breast here, while Efimova won the 200 breast. Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov leads the way into the 50 back final, with teammate Evgeny Rylov, the 200 back champ, also in the field. The women’s 50 free features World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom as well as 100 free World and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel of the USA. The reigning 50 free Olympic Champion is also in the mix: Denmark’s Pernille Blume.

Japan’s Daiya Seto, the 200 IM champion at this meet, is the man to beat in the men’s 400 IM. The USA’s Chase Kalisz, who won this race in 2017, won’t be in the final as he missed the top 8 in prelims. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu is chasing her 4th consecutive title in the 400 IM and her 5th career title in the event. Earlier in the meet, she became the first woman to ever win 4-straight World titles in an event with her victory in the 200 IM.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00

(Russia), 2018, 24.00 World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.40

(Russia), 2018, 24.40 World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04

2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35

Medalists:

South Africa’s Zane Waddell won his first ever World Championships gold as he reached into the wall for a 24.43 win. Waddell was less than a tenth shy of the South African Record, which still stands at a 24.34 done by Gerhard Zandberg in 2009. He out-touched Russia’s Evgeny Rylov (24.49), the 200 back champion, by 6 hundredths.

Russia got 2 on the podium as World Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov finished 3rd in 24.51. He was 2 hundredths ahead of the USA’s Ryan Murphy (24.53). American Michael Andrew, who swam his 4th of the 4 stroke 50 finals tonight, was 5th in 24.58. China’s Xu Jiayu, who won the 100 back, was 6th in 24.64.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40

(USA), 2017, 29.40 World Junior Record: TARGET TIME, 2013, 29.86

World Championships Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40

(USA), 2017, 29.40 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40

Medalists:

Lilly King nabbed another gold for the USA, earning back-to-back titles in this event with a 29.84. She touched just ahead of Italian teen phenom Benedetta Pilato. At just 14 years old, Pilato took silver in 30.00. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova, the 200 breast champion, took bronze in 30.15.

Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson, the 2015 silver medalist, was just off the podium with a 30.34 for 4th. Italy’s Martina Carraro came in behind her with a 30.49, fol,owed by Australia’s Jessica Hansen (30.84). Carraro is the 100 breast Italian Record holder from her bronze medal performance in that event here.

MEN’S 1500 FREE- FINAL

World Record: Sun Yang (China), 2012, 14:31.02

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 14:51.55

World Championships Record: Sun Yang (China), 2011, 14:34.14

2017 Defending World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy), 14:35.85

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67

(Sweden), 2017, 23.67 World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 24.33

World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67

(Sweden), 2017, 23.67 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69

Medalists:

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

MEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009

World Championship Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009

World Junior Record: 3:35.17, Russia (Kolesnikov, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Markov), 2018

Defending World Champion: USA (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017

World Championship Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017

World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (Hannah, Knelson, Oleksiak, Ruck), 2017

Defending 2017 World Champion: USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 3:51.55

Medalists: