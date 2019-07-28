Caeleb Dressel & Sarah Sjostrom Named FINA Swimmers of the World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – Swimming
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
For the 2nd consecutive edition, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom were named the Swimmers of the Meet at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships. Both swimmers also earned the honor in 2017.
Dressel came away from the meet with 6 gold medals and 2 silver medals, coming off a 7 gold medal performance in Budapest two years ago. Of those medals, all 4 of his individual events (50 fly, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free) ended in gold. That, combined with individual a World Records in the 100 fly, gives Dressel 22 points.
Meanwhile, Sjostrom won 5 total medals: 1 gold in the 50 free, silvers in both the 50 free and 100 fly, and bronzes in both the 100 free and 200 free. This brought her up to a tie with Missy Franklin for the most medals in history at the World Championships. While 2 swimmers (Simone Manuel of the USA and Emma McKeon of Australia) did win more gold medals and total medals, Sjostrom’s were all individual, and individual medals are all that FINA counts for its individual awards.
The FINA Individual Trophy Scoring System:
- First Place 5 points
- Second Place 3 points
- Third Place 2 points
- Fourth Place 1 point
- Individual World Record 2 points for each record broken
Regan Smith, the only female to set an individual World Record at the meet, wound up in 7th place, even with only 1 individual event to her name. She won gold in the 200 back final and set a World Record in the 200 back individual semi-final, and broke a 2nd World Record, in the 100 back, leading off the American women’s medley relay.
Men’s Rankings – Top 5
- Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22 points
- Daiya Seto, Japan – 13 points
- Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 12 points
- Evgeny Rylov, Russia – 11 points
- Sun Yang, China – 10 points
Full Men’s Rankings
Women’s Rankings – Top 6 (including ties)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 15 points
- (TIE) – Yulia Efimova, Russia/Lilly King, USA/Simone Manuel, USA/Ariarne Titmus, Australia/Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 10 points
Full Women’s Rankings
Regan Smiths 100 back WR surely was included? Was such an amazing lead-off!!
Really thought Seto and Hosszu would’ve won it, considering they’re the “best overall swimmers on the planet” for winning the 4IM according to Rowdy
Get over it with the rowdy hate honestly. Does he say silly stuff? For sure. Even some stuff that’s factually inaccurate. But his knowledge of the sport is still better than the vast majority of potential commentators, and the energy and enthusiasm he brings to every race is enough to draw in people who aren’t all about swimming like us.
Regan Smith was my swimmer of the meet.
First time I’ve seen her swim and I’m blown away