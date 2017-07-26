2017 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night we were treated to an incredible THREE world records, while an additional WR fell by the wayside already this morning. With 5 finals and 4 semifinals, the stage will be set in Budapest for more lightning-speed swimming.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

It looked like a battle between Australian Emma McKeon and American Katie Ledecky, but Italy’s reigning world record holder in this event kicked in another gear the final 25m to overtake them both at the end for gold. Pellegrini registered the only sub-1:55 time of the night, earning a time of 1:54.73 for the sole gold. This marks her 7th consecutive world championships medaling in this event.

In a thrilling battle down the stretch, McKeon and Ledecky wound up tying for silver, marking the American’s first silver in a major international championships. Both of these women were faster last night in 1:54.99 for McKeon and 1:54.69 for Ledecky, but each wound up slamming the touchpad in 1:55.18 for the tie.

Comparative splits for top 3 finishers:

Pellegrini – 56.41/58.32 = 1:54.73

Ledecky – 56.09/59.09 = 1:55.18

McKeon – 55.83/59.35 = 1:55.18

Of note, in 5th place Michigan Wolverine Siobhan Haughey became the first Hong Kong swimmer ever under the 1:56 mark with a final time of 1:55.96, beating her time from Rio.

MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINAL

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – SEMIFINAL

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – SEMIFINAL

MEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINAL

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

