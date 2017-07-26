2017 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Last night we were treated to an incredible THREE world records, while an additional WR fell by the wayside already this morning. With 5 finals and 4 semifinals, the stage will be set in Budapest for more lightning-speed swimming.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009
- Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009
- Junior World Record: Katie Ledecky, 1:55.16, 2014
- GOLD – Federica Pellegrini, Italy, 1:54.73
- SILVER – Katie Ledecky, USA, 1:55.18
- SILVER – Emma McKeon, Australia, 1:55.18
It looked like a battle between Australian Emma McKeon and American Katie Ledecky, but Italy’s reigning world record holder in this event kicked in another gear the final 25m to overtake them both at the end for gold. Pellegrini registered the only sub-1:55 time of the night, earning a time of 1:54.73 for the sole gold. This marks her 7th consecutive world championships medaling in this event.
In a thrilling battle down the stretch, McKeon and Ledecky wound up tying for silver, marking the American’s first silver in a major international championships. Both of these women were faster last night in 1:54.99 for McKeon and 1:54.69 for Ledecky, but each wound up slamming the touchpad in 1:55.18 for the tie.
Comparative splits for top 3 finishers:
Pellegrini – 56.41/58.32 = 1:54.73
Ledecky – 56.09/59.09 = 1:55.18
McKeon – 55.83/59.35 = 1:55.18
Of note, in 5th place Michigan Wolverine Siobhan Haughey became the first Hong Kong swimmer ever under the 1:56 mark with a final time of 1:55.96, beating her time from Rio.
MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009
- Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kyle Chalmers, 47.58, 2016
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – SEMIFINAL
- World Record: Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009
- Championship Record: Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009
- Junior World Record: Minna Atherton, 27.49, 2016
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL
- World Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009
- Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kristof Milak, 1:53.79, 2017
MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record: Adam Peaty, 25.95, 2017
- Championship Record: Adam Peaty, 25.95, 2017
- Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, 26.97, 2017
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – SEMIFINAL
- World Record: Liu Sige, 2:01.81, 2009
- Championship Record: Jessicah Schipper, 2:03.41, 2009
- Junior World Record: Suzuka Hasegawa, 2:06.29, 2017
MEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINAL
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
- Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
- Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 1:57.54, 2017
MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Zhang Lin, 7:32.12, 2009
- Championship Record: Zhang Lin, 7:32.12, 2009
- Junior World Record: Mack Horton, 7:45.67, 2013
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: USA, 3:40.29, 2017
- Championship Record: USA, 3:40.29, 2017
- Junior World Record: Russia, 3:45.85, 2015
Leave a Reply
149 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap"
Hate to ask for it again, but I lost the link… Anyone have the Hungarian Stream link?
http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#
Anyone else have problems with this feed freezing at very importune times? I’m watching on my phone and have good connections (I’ve tried both wifi and 4G). It freezes up constantly for me.
dose anyone have a link that is for the us
http://www.olweb.tv/big_player.php?adresa=eurosport-1&server=1
http://cricfree.sc/euro-sports-1-live-stream