McEvoy: Who Knows Who Will Win the Men’s 100 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Still without its first gold, Australia is holding steady with 5 silvers through day 4 of the 2017 FINA World Championships. Tonight, on-fire Emma McKeon wrapped up another silver by tying American Katie Ledecky in the women’s 200m freestyle. The Aussie 4×100 mixed medley also earned runner-up status to the U.S. to collect more hardware.
Additionally, Emily Seebohm and Holly Barratt continue through to the women’s 50m backstroke final, as Cameron McEvoy and the ‘Chalmers-esque’ Jack Cartwright move into the last race of the 100m freestyle.
Below are post-race comments from the Aussie stars, courtesy of Swimming Australia.
- McKeon’s 200m free silver medal: “I was pretty happy with how I went, even though I went quicker in the semi because it takes a lot of guts to take it out like I did. Especially in a final having the Olympic champion on one side and the world record holder on the other side of me, I’m pretty proud of myself for doing that. I obviously would have liked a faster time but you can’t really ask for anything more, I gave it my all and I’m happy.”
- McKeon looking towards her 100m freestyle prelim tomorrow: “I’ve never done it internationally before so I’m pretty excited. Half the distance compared to tonight so it will be nice in there with Bronte. I just have to come top 16 in the morning and then I can go back and recover. Then I’ll have the 4×2 tomorrow night as well, so I’ll need to recover a fair bit.”
- Mitch Larkin on leading off the mixed 4x100m medley: “Obviously now being an Olympic event, first time swimming it internationally, I wanted to give it a good shot and having not swum the best 100 I wanted to make sure I dotted all the ‘I’s’ and was there for the team tonight.
- Cartwright on his first-ever sub-48 100m free:“I wasn’t looking for 47 but I was definitely looking to do a faster time than this morning. It felt awesome, walking out with your name being called, a huge crowd, it’s just awesome. I just have confidence in myself, confidence in my swimming and the training that I’ve done. I’m seeing what I can do with the chance I have. At a world championship meet, anything can happen in a final.”
- McEvoy on the men’s 100m free final tomorrow: “Who knows what time will win it. It’s all about stepping up on the night and historically anyone can do that, we’ve seen over the past four years, there’s always at least someone that is unexpected that is in that top three. That’s the quickest a semi-final has been ever, at any international competition, so to have five guys sneak under 48, usually you’re lucky to get that in a final…it’s exciting. I think it’s going to be a very fast international final.”
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "McEvoy: Who Knows Who Will Win the Men’s 100 Free"
Dressel knows…
Did you see his face after the semis it was the face of someone who has something BIG in store.
you could see it in the race too. He opened to 22.55 and slowed down until Cam and Adrian pulled up to him and then just charged up in the last 10m to easily blow them away on the finish…. like he was toying with them
Hey guys, if you want replays of the races in the finals playable anywhere, go onto the ‘Nuoto Live’ facebook page. It’s Italian commentary but at least you can watch 🙂
true , they have put the finals on dailymotion