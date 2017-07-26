McEvoy: Who Knows Who Will Win the Men’s 100 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Still without its first gold, Australia is holding steady with 5 silvers through day 4 of the 2017 FINA World Championships. Tonight, on-fire Emma McKeon wrapped up another silver by tying American Katie Ledecky in the women’s 200m freestyle. The Aussie 4×100 mixed medley also earned runner-up status to the U.S. to collect more hardware.

Additionally, Emily Seebohm and Holly Barratt continue through to the women’s 50m backstroke final, as Cameron McEvoy and the ‘Chalmers-esque’ Jack Cartwright move into the last race of the 100m freestyle.

Below are post-race comments from the Aussie stars, courtesy of Swimming Australia.