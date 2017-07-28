2017 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday marks day 7 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary and swimming fans will get to see the heats of 5 events during this morning’s preliminary session. Swimmers are gearing up to compete in the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, mixed 4×100 free relay, and men’s 1500 free.

The women’s 50 free will feature another battle between sprint stars Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) and Simone Manuel (USA), as they’ll swim next to each other in heat 10. Lilly King (USA) and Yuliya Efimova (RUS) will headline the 50 breast, with World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) will also be in the mix. In the men’s 50 back, Camille Lacourt will compete in the final prelims session of his career. Lacourt is seeking a 3-peat in this race and will chase the World Record one last time in Budapest.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record: Britta Steffen, 23.73, 2009

Championship Record: Britta Steffen, 23.73, 2009

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 24.48, 2017

TOP 16:

MEN’S 50 BACK – PRELIMS

World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009

Championship Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 24.94, 2016

TOP 16:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – PRELIMS

TOP 16:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015

Championship Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015

Junior World Record: CAN, 3:27.71, 2015

TOP 8:

MEN’S 1500 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record: Sun Yang, 14:31.02, 2012

Championship Record: Sun Yang, 14:34.14, 2011

Junior World Record: Mack Horton, 14:48.76, 2014

TOP 8: