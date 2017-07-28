2017 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Saturday marks day 7 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary and swimming fans will get to see the heats of 5 events during this morning’s preliminary session. Swimmers are gearing up to compete in the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, mixed 4×100 free relay, and men’s 1500 free.
The women’s 50 free will feature another battle between sprint stars Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) and Simone Manuel (USA), as they’ll swim next to each other in heat 10. Lilly King (USA) and Yuliya Efimova (RUS) will headline the 50 breast, with World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) will also be in the mix. In the men’s 50 back, Camille Lacourt will compete in the final prelims session of his career. Lacourt is seeking a 3-peat in this race and will chase the World Record one last time in Budapest.
For a full preview of this morning’s events, click here.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Britta Steffen, 23.73, 2009
- Championship Record: Britta Steffen, 23.73, 2009
- Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 24.48, 2017
TOP 16:
MEN’S 50 BACK – PRELIMS
- World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
- Championship Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 24.94, 2016
TOP 16:
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – PRELIMS
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.48, 2013
- Championship Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.48, 2013
- Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.86, 2013 (benchmark time)
TOP 16:
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015
- Championship Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015
- Junior World Record: CAN, 3:27.71, 2015
TOP 8:
MEN’S 1500 FREE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Sun Yang, 14:31.02, 2012
- Championship Record: Sun Yang, 14:34.14, 2011
- Junior World Record: Mack Horton, 14:48.76, 2014
TOP 8:
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap"
First WTF of the day goes to Australia’s mixed relay team (Townsend, Incerti, Throssell and Wilson). Wilson was expected but Throssell?
Perioni, Haas, Neal and Worrell in the prelims mixed relay.
Surprised as to why the coaches chose not to let Apple and Chadwick swim in the morning. Not an Olympic event anyway. They could easily qualify with them. It will be good experience.
Have a sneaky feeling Ruta might have something up her sleeve for the 50…