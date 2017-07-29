World Record Holder Sun Yang No-Shows 1500 Free at Worlds

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite being the World Record holder, China’s Sun Yang was a bit of a question mark in the 1500 free at the 2017 FINA World Championships, but he wound up opting out of prelims of the race on Saturday morning in Budapest. Sun was the World Champion in this race in 2011 and 2013, and also the Olympic champion with his World Record time of 14:31.02 in 2012. After 2014, however, he hadn’t been swimming at the same level internationally in the 1500.

At the 2015 World Championships, Sun qualified for the final, but then was a no-show when the race rolled around, leaving swimming fans confused and an empty lane in the final. Sun later cited a heart problem as the reason for his withdrawal. Since he put up a 14:55.11 in prelims there, he hasn’t broken the 15:00-mark. In 2016, he entered the race at the Rio Olympics, but failed to advance to the final as he placed 16th with a 15:01.97.

Coming into this meet, Sun was the 16th seed with his time from Rio. His withdrawal isn’t all that surprising considering he’s seemed to be on the fence about this race over the last couple of years. At this meet, he’s fared much better in the middle distance races. He won gold in the 200 and 400 freestyles in Budapest, but was unable to defend his 800 free title, missing the podium with a 5th place finish.