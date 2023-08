Watch All 10 Of The World Records Set at The 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A total of ten new World Records were set at the 2023 World Championships. Highlighting the records was Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan who broke the individual 200 free as well as contributed to three of Australia’s World Record setting relays. Ruta Meilutyte also highlighted the records as she tied the 50 breaststroke World Record in semifinals, before swimming faster in finals to become the World Record holder. Another highlight included Leon Marchand who broke Michael Phelps‘ final World Record, breaking the 400 IM by over a second.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Michael Phelps , USA – 4:03.84 (2008)

World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin, Russia – 4:10.02 (2021)

Championship Record: Leon Marchand , France – 4:04.28 (2022)

2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28

200 FREESTYLE

World Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy — 1:52.98 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.91 (2023)

Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy -1:52.98 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Yang Junxuan, China – 1:54.92

2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.25

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY

World Record: Australia – 3:29.69 (2021)

Championship Record: Australia – 3:30.21 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Australia – 3:30.95

Australia — 3:27.96 (WORLD RECORD) United States — 3:31.93 China — 3:32.40 Great Britain — 3:33.90 Sweden — 3:34.17 Netherlands — 3:35.41 Canada — 3:36.62 Japan — 3:38.61

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY

World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)

Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)

2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45

2022 Time to Medal: 7:44.76

Top 8:

Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Throssell, Titmus) — 7:37.50 (WORLD RECORD) United States (Gemmell, Ledecky, Sims, Shackell) — 7:41.38 China (Li, Li, Ai, Liu) — 7:44.40 Great Britain — 7:46.63 Canada — 7:49.98 Netherlands — 7:52.93 Hungary — 7:54.65 Brazil — 7:59.10

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY

World Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)

Championship Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)

World Junior Record: 3:25.92 — United States (2019)

2022 Winning Time: 3:19.38

Top 8:

Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan) — 3:18.83 (WORLD RECORD) United States (Alexy, King, Weitzeil, Douglass) — 3:20.82 Great Britain (Richards, Scott, Hopkin, Anderson) — 3:21.68 Canada — 3:23.82 Italy — 3:24.53 Brazil — 3:25.21 Japan — 3:26.96 Germany — 3:27.18

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:05.95

World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)

Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:07.07

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — SEMIFINAL

World Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2017)

Championship Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2017)

World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

2022 Winning Time: 23.98 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden

Finals Qualifiers: