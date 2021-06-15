Two full days of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials have wrapped, and the swim team that will represent the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo has added 3 new members.

2021 U.S. Olympic Roster Update After Night 2

Men’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 free

Kieran Smith, 3:44.86

Women’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Torri Huske and Michael Andrew qualified for their first Olympic Games by way of victories in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, respectively. For Huske, she lowered the American Record in the 100 fly for the second time in as many days. For Andrew, though he was about half a second shy of his American Record set in the semifinals on Monday, he still managed a victory with a 58.73, just 0.01 ahead of runner-up Andrew Wilson.

Katie Ledecky punched her ticket to Tokyo, winning the 400 freestyle in a decisive 4:01.27. Ledecky is also the heavy favorite to win the 200, 800, and 1500 freestyles, and could be in the mix for a top-4 finish in the 100 freestyle, if she pursues the race beyond the prelims. It is swimmers like Ledecky who will qualify for the Olympic team in multiple events that open up more positions on the roster for 2nd-place finishers and relay alternates.

Remember, the 2nd place finishers haven’t officially made the team yet due to limits on roster size. Only 26 men and 26 women are allowed to represent Team USA in the pool in Tokyo, based on the prior schedule of 13 individual events, making for 2 roster spots per event. The addition of the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free to the 2020 schedule–increasing the individual event schedule to 14 races–did not change the number of positions available on the roster.

Per the USA Swimming Selection Criteria, swimmers are selected for the team in four “priorities.” There are a few other nuances, including what happens if the rosters run out of room before all the swimmers in a certain priority are added, but that’s usually not an issue.

Priority #1. The first priority will be comprised of both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle Events, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the individual Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle.

Priority #2. The second priority will be comprised of the second best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the individual Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle.

Priority #3. The third priority will be comprised of the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle.

Priority #4. The fourth priority will be comprised of the sixth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle.

TENTATIVE QUALIFIERS FOR TOKYO

Men’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 free

*

Women’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Curzan, Wilson, and Madden will all be first-time Olympians once their roster positions are made official. As the 400 freestyle represents one of four races Ledecky is expected to qualify in, the 2nd place positions such as the one Madden would occupy will open up.

*USA Swimming was put in an odd situation Sunday night when only one man–Kieran Smith–swam under under the FINA ‘A’ cut in the men’s 400 freestyle. In order to get a second swimmer qualified to swim the race in Tokyo, USA Swimming is expected to hold a time trial in Omaha to see if anyone else can crack the FINA ‘A’ cut in the event. Zane Grothe has posted a 3:45.78 within the qualifying period, but was a dismal 3:50.80 during Wave II prelims, placing 11th. Even so, the second roster position currently belongs to Grothe, though it has not been awarded to him, officially. Furthermore, an upcoming meet in Mission Viejo is just one of three remaining opportunities (outside of Wave II Trials) for swimmers to make their FINA ‘A’ cuts for the Olympics. You can read that story here, but to quote the most relevant information:

The #2 spot currently belongs to Zane Grothe thanks to a 3:45.78 at the 2019 World Championships. To be bumped, a swimmer doesn’t have to beat that time in Mission Viejo, they just have to hit the Olympic “A” standard of 3:46.78 AND have placed higher than Zane at Trials. So this means that the swimmers eligible to do so are: Ross Dant, Chris Wieser, Trey Freeman, Brooks Fail, Jake Mitchell, Andrew Abruzzo, Mitch D’Arrigo, Jake Magahey, and Coby Carrozza.

If more than one of those swimmers gets the “A” cut in Mission Viejo, the Bahamas, or at a Time Trial later this week, then whoever finished highest of those swimmers who hit the “A” cut go to Tokyo.