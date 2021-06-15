Regan Smith Breaks 100 Back U.S. Open Record at 57.92 During Trials Semifinals

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
During semifinal #2 of the women’s 100 back, 19-year-old Regan Smith ripped out a 57.92 to break the U.S. Open record and qualify first into tomorrow’s final. Rounding out the top three times for the evening were Olivia Smoliga (58.50) and Katharine Berkoff (58.62), who set her second lifetime best of the day to move up to No. 6 all-time in the US rankings.
Smith’s time dipped 0.08s under Kathleen Baker‘s 2018 U.S. Open record (and former World/American record) of 58.00. Comparing Smith’s splits this evening in comparison to Baker’s 2018 U.S. national title swim, Smith (28.24/29.68) closed the gap between her splits more than Baker (27.90/30.10).
This is also Smith’s second time swimming under 58 seconds, just behind her 57.57 American record set leading off the title-winning 400 medley relay. Looking all the all-time top performances list, Smith’s 57.92 now registers as the 4th-fastest 100 back in history, not to mention the 5th swim under 58 seconds.
ALL TIME TOP PERFORMANCES – WOMEN’S 100 BK LCM
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.45 – 2021
- Regan Smith (USA), 57.57 – 2019
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.63 – 2021
- Regan Smith (USA), 57.92 – 2021**
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.93 – 2020
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Back
McKeown
57.45
|2
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|57.92
|06/14
|3
|Kathleen
Dawson
|GBR
|58.08
|05/23
|4
|Olivia
Smoliga
|USA
|58.31
|05/15
|5
|Rhyan
White
|USA
|58.43
|05/15
|6
|Kylie
Masse
|CAN
|58.48
|05/08
|7
|Katharine
Berkoff
|USA
|58.62
|06/14
|8
|Kira
Toussaint
|NED
|58.65
|04/11
|9
|Isabelle
Stadden
|USA
|58.99
|06/14
|10
|Margherita
Panziera
|ITA
|59.01
|05/21
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45 (2021)
- American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57 (2019)
US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 58.45
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga – 59.02
- Wave I Cut: 1:02.69
- Wave II Cut: 1:01.49
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.25
- Regan Smith (RIPT), 57.92 US
- Olivia Smoliga (ABSC), 58.50
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 58.62
- Isabelle Stadden (CAL) / Rhyan White, 58.99
- –
- Phoebe Bacon (WA), 59.62
- Catie Deloof (CA-Y), 59.90
- Lisa Bratton (AGS), 1:00.18
Regan Smith stamped her authority as the woman to beat in tomorrow’s final, putting the second sub-58 swim of her career in the second semi-final of the women’s 100 backstroke.
The 19-year-old clocked in at 57.92, breaking Kathleen Baker‘s U.S. Open Record of 58.00 and marking her fastest swim since breaking the world record at the 2019 World Championships in 57.57. That record was broken recently by Kaylee McKeown at the Australian Olympic Trials in 57.45.
2016 Trials winner Olivia Smoliga topped the first semi-final in 58.50, qualifying second for the final, and Katharine Berkoff hit a second best time of the day in 58.62 for third. Berkoff also becomes the sixth-fastest American of all-time.
18-year-old Isabelle Stadden broke 59 seconds for the first time from the first semi in 58.99, ultimately tying with Rhyan White for fourth overall.
Baker, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in this event, went out fast in the second semi, flipping just .07 back of Smith at the 50, but faded coming home and ended up 11th in 1:00.51.
With how she pacing her 100 back and her second 50 in fly. We could see a really good time for her in 200 back and fly. Seems like her easy speed is a bit worse than in 2019 so far but her endurance is good.
I think if she pace her 200 back and fly smartly. We could see 2.03 low 200 back and sub 2.06 in 200 fly. Remember that back in 2019 she should better those 200 WR if she pace her race smartly.
Looks like Curzan’s 58.82 was omitted from the list. So there are actually 6 Americans in top 10!
I think you will Seebhom 58.59 & O’Callaghan 58.86 in coming 2nd & 3rd to McKeown are also omitted
I thought she looked disappointed with the time when they zoomed in on her right after the finish.