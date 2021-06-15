Regan Smith Breaks 100 Back U.S. Open Record at 57.92 During Trials Semifinals

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

During semifinal #2 of the women’s 100 back, 19-year-old Regan Smith ripped out a 57.92 to break the U.S. Open record and qualify first into tomorrow’s final. Rounding out the top three times for the evening were Olivia Smoliga (58.50) and Katharine Berkoff (58.62), who set her second lifetime best of the day to move up to No. 6 all-time in the US rankings.

Smith’s time dipped 0.08s under Kathleen Baker‘s 2018 U.S. Open record (and former World/American record) of 58.00. Comparing Smith’s splits this evening in comparison to Baker’s 2018 U.S. national title swim, Smith (28.24/29.68) closed the gap between her splits more than Baker (27.90/30.10).

This is also Smith’s second time swimming under 58 seconds, just behind her 57.57 American record set leading off the title-winning 400 medley relay. Looking all the all-time top performances list, Smith’s 57.92 now registers as the 4th-fastest 100 back in history, not to mention the 5th swim under 58 seconds.

ALL TIME TOP PERFORMANCES – WOMEN’S 100 BK LCM

Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.45 – 2021 Regan Smith (USA), 57.57 – 2019 Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.63 – 2021 Regan Smith (USA), 57.92 – 2021** Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.93 – 2020

2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Back Kaylee AUS

McKeown 2 Regan

Smith USA 57.92 3 Kathleen

Dawson GBR 58.08 4 Olivia

Smoliga USA 58.31 5 Rhyan

White USA 58.43 6 Kylie

Masse CAN 58.48 7 Katharine

Berkoff USA 58.62 8 Kira

Toussaint NED 58.65 9 Isabelle

Stadden USA 58.99 10 Margherita

Panziera ITA 59.01 View Top 26»

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS

Regan Smith stamped her authority as the woman to beat in tomorrow’s final, putting the second sub-58 swim of her career in the second semi-final of the women’s 100 backstroke.

The 19-year-old clocked in at 57.92, breaking Kathleen Baker‘s U.S. Open Record of 58.00 and marking her fastest swim since breaking the world record at the 2019 World Championships in 57.57. That record was broken recently by Kaylee McKeown at the Australian Olympic Trials in 57.45.

2016 Trials winner Olivia Smoliga topped the first semi-final in 58.50, qualifying second for the final, and Katharine Berkoff hit a second best time of the day in 58.62 for third. Berkoff also becomes the sixth-fastest American of all-time.

18-year-old Isabelle Stadden broke 59 seconds for the first time from the first semi in 58.99, ultimately tying with Rhyan White for fourth overall.

Baker, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in this event, went out fast in the second semi, flipping just .07 back of Smith at the 50, but faded coming home and ended up 11th in 1:00.51.