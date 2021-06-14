Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

There Are Plans For A Men’s 400 Free Time Trial

Comments: 24

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

On Sunday night, only one swimmer cracked the Olympic qualifying time (OQT) and it was Kieran Smith (3:44.86). We broke down what this means and the rules regarding OQT’s and the consideration times or Olympic Selection Times (OST’s) here.

While there are three FINA approved swim meets between now and the end of the qualifying period on June 27th, sources say there are plans to hold a 400 free time trial during Wave II as another opportunity for someone to get under the OQT of 3:46.78.

The likely candidates include Jake Mitchell who snagged 2nd place with a time of 3:48.17 and Ross Dant who placed 3rd (3:48.30).

Men’s 400 Free Final Results:

  1. Kieran Smith (FLOR), 3:44.86
  2. Jake Mitchell (CSC), 3:48.17
  3. Ross Dant (NCS), 3:48.30
  4. Chris Wieser (DART) – 3:48.42
  5. Brooks Fail (CLCK) – 3:48.47
  6. Trey Freeman (FLOR) – 3:49.07
  7. Mitch D’Arrigo (GSC) – 3:50.87
  8. Andrew Abruzzo (PWAC) – 3:51.45

The other FINA approved meets include a meet in Mission Viejo on June 26-27 and a meet in the Bahamas on June 27th. Technically, swimmers could also fly to Rome and compete at the Sette Coli Trophy.

For now, that second spot could go to Zane Grothe who has already cracked the OQT during the qualifying period, but nothing is guaranteed due to the 26-person limit on the Olympic roster. Grothe could swim in the time trial after he missed the final yesterday. He placed 11th with a time of 3:50.80.

 

Steve Nolan
57 minutes ago

This headline is maybe the funniest out-of-context ones this site has ever done.

DCSwim
Reply to  Steve Nolan
40 minutes ago

Imagine trying to explain this to someone from 2019

Swimdude
53 minutes ago

This reads like an April Fools Day article but it is the sad reality of American men’s mid distance swimming

BadShoulder
50 minutes ago

I really hope Finke swims it

Joe
Reply to  BadShoulder
45 minutes ago

he can’t make the team in this event–would just be for show

swimfan210_
Reply to  BadShoulder
45 minutes ago

He could swim it to get a time, but he won’t be able to swim it in Tokyo because he has to have finished higher than Grothe in Trials to get a spot from a time trial A cut, and he didn’t swim it.

