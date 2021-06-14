There Are Plans For A Men’s 400 Free Time Trial

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

On Sunday night, only one swimmer cracked the Olympic qualifying time (OQT) and it was Kieran Smith (3:44.86). We broke down what this means and the rules regarding OQT’s and the consideration times or Olympic Selection Times (OST’s) here.

While there are three FINA approved swim meets between now and the end of the qualifying period on June 27th, sources say there are plans to hold a 400 free time trial during Wave II as another opportunity for someone to get under the OQT of 3:46.78.

The likely candidates include Jake Mitchell who snagged 2nd place with a time of 3:48.17 and Ross Dant who placed 3rd (3:48.30).

Men’s 400 Free Final Results:

The other FINA approved meets include a meet in Mission Viejo on June 26-27 and a meet in the Bahamas on June 27th. Technically, swimmers could also fly to Rome and compete at the Sette Coli Trophy.

For now, that second spot could go to Zane Grothe who has already cracked the OQT during the qualifying period, but nothing is guaranteed due to the 26-person limit on the Olympic roster. Grothe could swim in the time trial after he missed the final yesterday. He placed 11th with a time of 3:50.80.