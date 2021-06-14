Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew is Shooting for 57 100 Breast in Olympic Trials Final

Comments: 19

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56.88 (2019)
  • American Record: Michael Andrew – 58.19 (2021)
  • US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 58.19 (2021)
  • World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 59.01 (2017)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.13
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kevin Cordes – 59.18
  • Wave I Cut: 1:03.29
  • Wave II Cut: 1:01.97
  1. Michael Andrew (RPC), 58.14 AR
  2. Nic Fink (ABSC), 58.50
  3. Andrew Wilson (ABSC), 59.08
  4. Kevin Cordes (ABSC), 59.33
  5. Max McHugh (UOFM), 59.68
  6. Josh Matheny (PEAQ), 1:00.25
  7. Will Licon (TXLA), 1:00.33
  8. Ben Cono (GAME), 1:00.36

Michael Andrew one-upped himself after a record-breaking prelims swim, re-lowering his American Record of 58.19 in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.14, breaking the U.S. Open 50 breast record in the process.

Racing in the second semi-final, Andrew scorched his way out to a massive lead on the opening 50, turning in 26.83 to break his previous U.S. Open Record of 26.84 set in 2018.

19
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimmerswammer
57 minutes ago

not surprised. he looked a bit disappointed after the semi yesterday

6
0
Reply
Zak Shafique
56 minutes ago

Peaty might finally have some competition

1
-14
Reply
swim2
Reply to  Zak Shafique
32 minutes ago

na, peaty goes 57s unrested like their nothing, he will be 56.5 or faster at the games

14
-2
Reply
anonymous
Reply to  Zak Shafique
28 minutes ago

Not this Olympics but next one I can see MA going 56 high or who know lower

2
-3
Reply
Svird
55 minutes ago

Not sure if wasting energy on the 100 back is a good idea then. He should he saving up for tonight.

4
-4
Reply
GATOR CHOMP 🐊
Reply to  Svird
43 minutes ago

100bk is after the 100br. It’s worth a shot

4
0
Reply
anonymous
Reply to  Svird
27 minutes ago

I think it was more of being in the racing mindset ,and not loosening up

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!