Michael Andrew is Shooting for 57 100 Breast in Olympic Trials Final

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Wave II Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Links
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56.88 (2019)
American Record: Michael Andrew – 58.19 (2021) US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 58.19 (2021)
- World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 59.01 (2017)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.13
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kevin Cordes – 59.18
- Wave I Cut: 1:03.29
- Wave II Cut: 1:01.97
- Michael Andrew (RPC), 58.14 AR
- Nic Fink (ABSC), 58.50
- Andrew Wilson (ABSC), 59.08
- Kevin Cordes (ABSC), 59.33
- Max McHugh (UOFM), 59.68
- Josh Matheny (PEAQ), 1:00.25
- Will Licon (TXLA), 1:00.33
- Ben Cono (GAME), 1:00.36
Michael Andrew one-upped himself after a record-breaking prelims swim, re-lowering his American Record of 58.19 in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.14, breaking the U.S. Open 50 breast record in the process.
Racing in the second semi-final, Andrew scorched his way out to a massive lead on the opening 50, turning in 26.83 to break his previous U.S. Open Record of 26.84 set in 2018.
not surprised. he looked a bit disappointed after the semi yesterday
Peaty might finally have some competition
na, peaty goes 57s unrested like their nothing, he will be 56.5 or faster at the games
Not this Olympics but next one I can see MA going 56 high or who know lower
Not sure if wasting energy on the 100 back is a good idea then. He should he saving up for tonight.
100bk is after the 100br. It’s worth a shot
I think it was more of being in the racing mindset ,and not loosening up