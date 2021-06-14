Michael Andrew is Shooting for 57 100 Breast in Olympic Trials Final

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS

Michael Andrew one-upped himself after a record-breaking prelims swim, re-lowering his American Record of 58.19 in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.14, breaking the U.S. Open 50 breast record in the process.

Racing in the second semi-final, Andrew scorched his way out to a massive lead on the opening 50, turning in 26.83 to break his previous U.S. Open Record of 26.84 set in 2018.