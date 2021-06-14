Summer Juniors Qualifier James Curreri Sends Verbal Commitment to Penn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior James Curreri from Kinnelon, New Jersey has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania for 2022-23.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania! It has been a long time dream of mine to be a part of such a prestigious institution. Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for their unwavering support throughout this amazing journey. Go Quakers!!!💙❤️”

Curreri is a junior at Kinnelon High School. He swims year-round with the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back. He has been on a tear in his junior year of high school, improving lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. In April alone, he went PBs in the 100/200 breast and 100 fly at the New Jersey Swimming LSC Senior Championships and in the 200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM at the YMCA Virtual Swimming Festival. There, he finished 5th in the 200 back, 6th in the 100 back and 200 IM, and 15th in the 200 free.

Curreri will join the Penn class of 2026 with Alan Cherches, Alex Fu, Nick Grulke, and Truman Armstrong. His best times would have made the A final of the 200 back, the B final of the 100 back, and the C final of the 400 IM at 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships (the League canceled the 2021 season due to COVID-19).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:45.29

100 back – 48.65

50 back – 23.31

200 IM – 1:50.95

400 IM – 4:07.23

200 breast – 2:08.42

200 free – 1:41.31

100 free – 47.74

50 free – 21.84

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.