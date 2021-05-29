Summer Juniors Qualifier Truman Armstrong Verbally Commits to Penn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Truman Armstrong has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania and will head to Philadelphia in the fall of 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Pennsylvania!! Going to Penn has been a goal of mine for years and while I’m there I will have an incredible opportunity to study at the world-renowned Wharton School of Business! I want to thank my friends, coaches and most importantly my family for helping me achieve this goal. Lastly, I want to give a big thank you to Coach Schnur for recruiting me! Go Quakers!!!”

Armstrong hails from Austin, Texas where he is a member of Austin Swim Club. A free/back specialist, he has Summer Juniors cuts in the 100/200/500 free and 100/200 back. Armstrong has been on a tear since the start of his junior year of high school, improving his PBs in the SCY 50/100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM as well as the LCM 50/100/200/400 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM.

He notched a trio of best times in the LCM 100 free (51.91), 200 free (1:51.82), and 200 back (2:06.93) at the 18&U Spring Cup in Des Moines, where he finaled in the 50 free (23rd), 200 free (3rd), 400 free (8th), and 200 back (4th). He added another pair of best LCM times in the 100 back (1:00.66) and 400 free (4:01.99) at ASC’s Cinco De Mayo Invite. In SCY, he earned most of his best times at a series of meets last fall.

Armstrong will join the Quakers’ class of 2026 with Alan Cherches, Alex Fu, and Nick Grulke. His best times would have added points for Penn in the B final of the 200 free and the C finals of the 200 back and 500 free at 2020 Ivy League Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.84

100 back – 50.37

50 back – 23.67

50 free – 21.14

100 free – 45.58

200 free – 1:38.59

500 free – 4:27.20

1000 free – 9:31.10

1650 free – 15:57.99

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

