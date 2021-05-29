La Mirada’s Kayla Han Cracks Tuggle’s 11-12 Girls 400 Free NAG with 4:17.65

2021 CA Speedo Grand Challenge

May 28-31, 2021

Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, CA

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

At last night’s final of the Speedo Grand Challenge meet in Irvine, La Mirada Armada 12-year-old Kayla Han broke the 11-12 girls National Age Group Record in the 400 freestyle. Taking 4th, Han swam a 4:17.65, shedding 2.87 seconds from her previous best of 4:20.52. The swim broke the previous 11-12 NAG of 4:18.41, which was held by Claire Tuggle. Tuggle, now 16, coincidentally won the race last night in 4:10.71.

Here is a split comparison between Han’s record-breaking swim last night, and Tuggle’s previous NAG in the event:

Split Kayla Han May 2021 Claire Tuggle June 2017 1st 50 29.98 29.33 2nd 50 32.83 33.17 3rd 50 32.36 33.12 4th 50 33.04 33.32 5th 50 32.46 32.63 6th 50 32.78 32.68 7th 50 32.48 32.91 8th 50 31.72 31.25 Final Time 4:17.65 4:18.41

The biggest difference between the two swims is that Han had just one split of 33 seconds, and it was low – 33.04. On the other hand, Tuggle had 3 consecutive splits of 33, and all 3 were slower than Han’s.

Han’s swim was just 0.76 seconds away from the Olympic Trials Wave I cut of 4:16.89, which would have made her the youngest swimmer to qualify for the meet.