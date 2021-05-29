La Mirada’s Kayla Han Cracks Tuggle’s 11-12 Girls 400 Free NAG with 4:17.65

2021 CA Speedo Grand Challenge
- May 28-31, 2021
- Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, CA
- LCM (50m)
- Results on MeetMobile
At last night’s final of the Speedo Grand Challenge meet in Irvine, La Mirada Armada 12-year-old Kayla Han broke the 11-12 girls National Age Group Record in the 400 freestyle. Taking 4th, Han swam a 4:17.65, shedding 2.87 seconds from her previous best of 4:20.52. The swim broke the previous 11-12 NAG of 4:18.41, which was held by Claire Tuggle. Tuggle, now 16, coincidentally won the race last night in 4:10.71.
Here is a split comparison between Han’s record-breaking swim last night, and Tuggle’s previous NAG in the event:
|Split
|Kayla Han May 2021
|Claire Tuggle June 2017
|1st 50
|29.98
|29.33
|2nd 50
|32.83
|33.17
|3rd 50
|32.36
|33.12
|4th 50
|33.04
|33.32
|5th 50
|32.46
|32.63
|6th 50
|32.78
|32.68
|7th 50
|32.48
|32.91
|8th 50
|31.72
|31.25
|Final Time
|4:17.65
|4:18.41
The biggest difference between the two swims is that Han had just one split of 33 seconds, and it was low – 33.04. On the other hand, Tuggle had 3 consecutive splits of 33, and all 3 were slower than Han’s.
Han’s swim was just 0.76 seconds away from the Olympic Trials Wave I cut of 4:16.89, which would have made her the youngest swimmer to qualify for the meet.
Wow!
Those kids just keep getting faster don’t they? Wow.