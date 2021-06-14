Caeleb Dressel Opens Olympic Trials With 200 Free Best Time – 1:46.63

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The highly anticipated 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials debut for Caeleb Dressel is in the books, and it was largely a successful one.

Competing in the preliminary round of the men’s 200 freestyle, Dressel stormed his way to the Heat 7 victory in a time of 1:46.63, marking his first time under the 1:47 threshold.

Dressel went out fast, flipping in 24.29 at the 50, and then held the rest of the heat’s field, which included top seed Andrew Seliskar, at bay as he split 27.0/27.7/27.5 coming home to touch first by four-tenths of a second.

Dressel’s previous best was 1:47.31, set at the Pro Swim Series in Richmond back in April 2019. Overall, the University of Florida alum has been in the 1:47s six different times in his career, so getting under that mark is certainly a positive sign moving into the rest of the meet.

Kieran Smith, a current member of the NCAA’s Florida Gators, paced the prelims from Heat 5 in 1:46.54, with Dressel qualifying second overall. Patrick Callan (1:46.96) was the only other swimmer in the field to break 1:47.

The question for Dressel, who now ranks 20th all-time among Americans in the event, is whether or not he’ll race the semi-finals.

Many expected him to blast the prelims and scratch the semis, aiming to put up a time good enough to slot him onto the 800 free relay final at the Olympic Games. Was 1:46.6 enough? Probably not, at least on it’s own. But if he’s performing lights out in Tokyo, the coaches may opt to put him on the relay anyway.

Five of the 15 other semi-final qualifiers have been faster than Dressel’s prelim swim since the beginning of 2019: Seliskar, Townley Haas, Smith, Luca Urlando and Blake Pieroni.

U.S. Rankings, Men’s 200 Free (LCM) – January 1, 2019 – Present

*Farris scratched the event, opting to pursue the 100 back.

**Rooney failed to advance to the semi-finals, finishing 19th in the prelims.

If Dressel did swim tonight’s semi-final, he would still have a full day and a half before his first primary event, the 100 free, gets underway on Wednesday morning. He’s also entered in the 200 fly, beginning on Tuesday, but it would frankly be a shock if he stepped up on the blocks for it.