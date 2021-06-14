Katharine Berkoff Soars to U.S. #8 All-Time Performer in 100 Back

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff tied with Alabama’s Rhyan White for 2nd place in this morning’s 100 back prelims race, bringing Berkoff up to the 8th all-time fastest U.S. woman in the event.

She surpassed big names on the list of the top ten all-time fastest U.S. performers in the event like Natalie Coughlin and Rachel Bootsma.

Top 10 All-Time American 100 Back Performers:

Three-time Olympian Coughlin won gold in the 100 back in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. Bootsma made the U.S. Olympic Team in the 100 back in 2012, although she did not medal. Her backstroke leg helped push the U.S. 4×100 medley relay to victory at the same Olympic Games.

White and Berkoff touched the wall at 58.88, about .45 off White’s lifetime best which ranks her as the 5th all-time fastest U.S. performer. Berkhoff was ahead at the 50, splitting a 28.54 to White’s 28.65. But White barreled down the pool on the last half, posting a 30.23 to Berkoff’s 30.34.

Berkoff destroyed her previous lifetime best, 59.29, from 2019.

Regan Smith maintained her top seed spot with a 58.35 this morning (28.30/30.05). Going into tonight’s semifinal, the top three swimmers are ranked within about half a second of each other.