The Trials That Would Have Been: Manuel, Dressel Chasing Barriers On Day 8

It’s a bittersweet week. While the world, and by extension the sport of swimming, is starting to emerge from weeks of pandemic-related shutdown, we also face the absence of the season that would-have-been. With U.S. Olympic Trials originally scheduled for this week, we’re taking a day-by-day trip into the hypothetical, analyzing the events that would have happened each day, along with our predictions of how the Olympic roster would have formed, had the season not been halted in the pandemic.

These won’t be full-length previews, and won’t be exhaustive in naming every top contender for the U.S. Olympic team. Our picks will be what we expected to happen in June of 2020, had the season not been shut down at all amid the pandemic. Our 2021 predictions will almost certainly be different when we get closer to the Trials themselves. Feel free to add your own predictions – for both the 2020 Trials and the rescheduled Trials in 2021 – in the comments.

Men’s 50 free final

One more win for Caeleb Dressel, who hits 21-low for his best swim ever outside of a World Championships meet. That’s just a hair off the U.S. Open record, held by Cesar Cielo at 21.14.

Michael Andrew finishes second to add another event to his Olympic lineup. True to form, Andrew’s Olympic events are an unorthodox combo requiring exactly the amount of unusual versatility that’s always been Andrew’s calling card: he makes the team in the 200 IM and 50 free.

Women’s 50 free final

Simone Manuel is perfectly consistent, hitting between 24.1 and 24.3 in all three rounds. Behind her, it’s Abbey Weitzeil, who hadn’t hit a personal-best in the 50-yard or 50-meter free since 2016, but broke through this college season for the first 20-point swim in history for the 50-yard free. She has a similar breakthrough in meters, going 24.2.

Men’s 1500 free final

Bobby Finke has gotten stronger and stronger as the meet has gone on, and he caps off the week with a 14:44 win in the 1500 free. That’s a U.S. Open record, and getting to within striking distance of Connor Jaeger’s American record of 14:39.

It’s a young crew manning the longest men’s race of the Olympic program. 20-year-old Michael Brinegar breaks 15 minutes for the first time in his career, an Olympic gap year paying off to the tune of Brinegar’s first-ever Olympic berth.

Other events today:

None

Olympic Team As Of Tonight:

Women:

Men: