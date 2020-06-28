Diving Platform at Liberty University Collapses; No Injuries Reported

A 1-meter diving platform at Liberty University’s natatorium collapsed on Wednesday. A university spokesperson says that no injuries were reported.

The $20 million, 75,000 square foot natatorium was opened during the 2017-2018 season, and has been plagued by issues since – mostly relating to the timing system.

The school says they are working with Glass & Associates, the local contractor that built the pool, to determine exactly what happened.

The school’s diving platforms feature a full complement of diving apparatus, including 1-meter, 3-meter, 5-meter, 7.5 meter, and 10-meter platforms, plus 1-meter and 3-meter springboards. The university says that more information will be released at a later date.

A 1-meter diving platform is not used in competition, but is used primarily as a training platform.

The facility hosted the 2019 CCSA Conference Championship meet, where they won the women’s title. That meet was delayed several times due to issues with the timing system. Liberty defended that title in 2020 in Knoxville.

Tori Lamp Wood, an SEC Champion and former USA National Team member, was named the school’s first full-time diving coach before the 2017-2018 season. She left the program after last season and no replacement has been announced yet.

The Liberty Natatorium features a 9-lane, 50-meter pool with movable bulkhead and a separate 17-foot deep diving well. The entire facility is 75,000 square feet and has a seating capacity of 1,414 with seating on 3 sides – a unique feature in modern natatorium design.