Liberty Will Replace Daktronics Timing System After Timing Controversies

After a number of high-profile issues with the existing timing system installed at their new 75,000 square-foot $20 million natatorium Liberty University has announced that the facility will install a new Swiss Timing/Omega system. This will replace the existing system, which was installed by Daktronics.

Issues with the pool’s timing system began at the 2018 ISCA Junior National Cup, where several times, including National Age Group Records, had to be adjusted after it was discovered that 2 of the 3 microphones in the Daktronics starter systems were miswired. Daktronics said at the time that they believed the issue to be isolated, but did not elaborate on how they could be sure.

Then, when Liberty hosted the 2019 CCSA Conference Championship meet (which they ultimately won on the women’s side), the meet had several issues: including relay takeover pad malfunctions (which resulted in a DQ’ed 800 free relay that was eventually overturned), and issues that led to a number of lengthy delays at the meet, and even some reswims.

The move is significant because Daktronics has a big relationship with the school across its sports programs, including the new 3,000 square foot video board that debuted last season at the school’s football stadium.

The natatorium’s video board will remain the 518-square-foot Daktronics video board that was originally installed, but it will be fitted with Swiss Timing/Omega timing controls. The pool also features a 6′ x 10′ secondary diving video board.

“We are thrilled to partner with Swiss Timing/Omega for official timekeeping at the Liberty Natatorium, while also maintaining our long-standing relationship with Daktronics for our video displays,” Liberty Swimming & Diving head coach Jake Shellenberger said. “Our two Daktronics boards allow us to run swimming & diving competitions concurrently, including a live video feed. Now backed by the official timekeeper of USA Swimming, the NCAA Championships, and the Olympic Games, we feel that we have the best of both worlds – Swiss Timing and Daktronics displays, and we’re excited to continue to host high-level swimming & diving competitions at the Liberty Natatorium.”

In addition to the new timing equipment, this will also make live results for the team’s meets available through Omega’s live results system online.