Pair of National Records Fall At Puerto Rico International Open

2019 Puerto Rico International Swimming Open

  • April 25-28, 2019
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • San Juan Natatorium
  • LCM (50m)
  • Full Results (PDF)

A pair of National Records fell at the 2019 Puerto Rico International Swimming Open, a competition used for qualification for the 2019 World Championships, Pan Am Games, and the 2020 Olympic Games.

In the men’s 800 freestyle, Puerto Rico native Christian Bayo won in a time of 8:06.34, breaking his previous mark of 8:12.09 set last year. The time also gets him under the Olympic and World Championship ‘B’ qualifying times.

Bayo also won the 400 free in a Worlds ‘B’ time of 3:55.55, and had a third victory to close the meet out in the 1500 (15:40.88).

The other record came in the women’s 50 fly, where Celismar Guzman smashed the record previously held by Tereysa Lehnertz (28.62) in 27.99 for the victory.

Carlos Mahecha of Colombia swept the men’s breaststroke events, achieving the World Championship ‘B’ standard in the 50 in a time of 28.32. He was 1:03.09 in the 100, and just a few tenths off the ‘B’ cut in the 200 (2:15.96).

Also achieving World ‘B’ cuts at the meet was Allyson Ponson of the Netherlands in the women’s 50 free (25.61, 25.70 in finals), Alex Hernandez-Medina of Cuba in the men’s 50 fly (24.21, 24.28 in finals), and 17-year-old Puerto Rican Jarod Arroyo in the men’s 400 IM (4:22.38).

Arroyo also won the men’s 200 fly (2:02.22), and Ponson had a second win in the women’s 100 free (56.78).

