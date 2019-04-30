Wright’s 7-Goal Effort Leads Week 14 Offensive Outputs

As 7 conference tournament champions were crowned, the women’s water polo world put its goal scoring abilities on full display. 104 efforts of three or more goals were recorded led by a seven-score outing by Cal’s Emma Wright and seven six-goal performances.

Wright accounted for nearly half of Cal’s goals, notching seven scores in an 18-9 win over San Jose State in the MPSF Championships first round. Kitty Lynn Joustra registered a hat trick, while eight other players accounted for one goal apiece.

Arizona State’s Lieke Rogge netted six goals, while three teammates – Maud Koopman, Borbala Kekesi and Bente Rogge – added hat tricks as the Sun Devils topped San Jose State 18-12 to claim fifth place in the MPSF.

Irene Gonzalez put in six goals as Hawaii bested UC Davis 14-7 on Saturday to claim a spot in the Big West Championship title match.

Wagner poured on the goals in a MAAC semifinal matchup with VMI, winning 25-2, behind a six-goal effort by Malia Josephson. Jacqui Sjogren added five scores, followed by Kristy Donkin (4) and Daisy Nankervis (3).

Cal State East Bay’s Adrien Van Dyke went 6-for-6 in the team’s 11-9 win over Gannon on Sunday. She had help from three other multi-goal scorers in the game.

Thirteen players contributed at least one goal as Marist bested Iona 14-3 in the MAAC semifinals on Saturday. Grace Doerfler led the way with two scores.

10 players scored as #2 USC bested Indiana 19-4 in the opening round of the MPSF Championship, led by Paige Hauschild’s four goals. Six other players turned in multi-goal efforts, each notching two scores.

10 players chipped in as Azusa Pacific topped Concordia (CA) 12-5 on Saturday. Milena Guzman-Ortiz and Carinna Prince led the way with two scores apiece.