Wright’s 7-Goal Effort Leads Week 14 Offensive Outputs

As 7 conference tournament champions were crowned, the women’s water polo world put its goal scoring abilities on full display. 104 efforts of three or more goals were recorded led by a seven-score outing by Cal’s Emma Wright and seven six-goal performances.
Wright accounted for nearly half of Cal’s goals, notching seven scores in an 18-9 win over San Jose State in the MPSF Championships first round. Kitty Lynn Joustra registered a hat trick, while eight other players accounted for one goal apiece.
Arizona State’s Lieke Rogge netted six goals, while three teammates – Maud Koopman, Borbala Kekesi and Bente Rogge – added hat tricks as the Sun Devils topped San Jose State 18-12 to claim fifth place in the MPSF.
Irene Gonzalez put in six goals as Hawaii bested UC Davis 14-7 on Saturday to claim a spot in the Big West Championship title match.
Wagner poured on the goals in a MAAC semifinal matchup with VMI, winning 25-2, behind a six-goal effort by Malia Josephson. Jacqui Sjogren added five scores, followed by Kristy Donkin (4) and Daisy Nankervis (3).
Cal State East Bay’s Adrien Van Dyke went 6-for-6 in the team’s 11-9 win over Gannon on Sunday. She had help from three other multi-goal scorers in the game.
Thirteen players contributed at least one goal as Marist bested Iona 14-3 in the MAAC semifinals on Saturday. Grace Doerfler led the way with two scores.
10 players scored as #2 USC bested Indiana 19-4 in the opening round of the MPSF Championship, led by Paige Hauschild’s four goals. Six other players turned in multi-goal efforts, each notching two scores.
10 players chipped in as Azusa Pacific topped Concordia (CA) 12-5 on Saturday. Milena Guzman-Ortiz and Carinna Prince led the way with two scores apiece.
|Goals
|Player
|School
|Opponent
|Date
|Result
|7
|Emma Wright
|Cal
|San Jose State
|4/26/2019
|W 18-9
|6
|Morgan Tucker
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Mercyhurst
|4/26/2019
|W 14-13
|6
|Maddie Nye
|Mercyhurst
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|4/26/2019
|L 14-13
|6
|Ally Furano
|Bucknell
|George Washington
|4/26/2019
|W 12-7
|6
|Malia Josephson
|Wagner
|VMI
|4/27/2019
|W 25-2
|6
|Irene Gonzalez
|Hawaii
|UC Davis
|4/27/2019
|W 14-7
|6
|Lieke Rogge
|Arizona State
|San Jose State
|4/28/2019
|W 18-12
|6
|Adrien Van Dyke
|Cal State East Bay
|Gannon
|4/28/2019
|W 11-9
|5
|Marissa Lovos
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Mercyhurst
|4/26/2019
|W 14-13
|5
|Mardell Ramirez
|Cal Lutheran
|Whittier
|4/26/2019
|W 12-7
|5
|Jacqui Sjogren
|Wagner
|VMI
|4/27/2019
|W 25-2
|5
|Kyra Christmas
|Pacific
|Fresno State
|4/27/2019
|W 11-7
|5
|Maddie Nye
|Mercyhurst
|McKendree
|4/27/2019
|W 11-6
|5
|JoJo Williams
|Sonoma State
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|4/27/2019
|L 13-12
|5
|Kyra Christmas
|Pacific
|Loyola Marymount
|4/28/2019
|W 13-9
|5
|Olivia Centis
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Salem
|4/28/2019
|W 14-9
|4
|Jessica Diaz
|Cal Lutheran
|Whittier
|4/26/2019
|W 12-7
|4
|Paige Hauschild
|USC
|Indiana
|4/26/2019
|W 19-4
|4
|Olga Descalzi Portell
|San Jose State
|Cal
|4/26/2019
|L 18-9
|4
|Jamie Hutton
|Cal Baptist
|Loyola Marymount
|4/26/2019
|L 13-8
|4
|Marialena Seletopoulou
|Loyola Marymount
|Cal Baptist
|4/26/2019
|W 13-8
|4
|Hana Vilanova
|Loyola Marymount
|Cal Baptist
|4/26/2019
|W 13-8
|4
|Mar Pastor Alvarez
|Azusa Pacific
|Fresno State
|4/26/2019
|L 8-6
|4
|Noelle Wijnbelt
|UC Davis
|Cal State Northridge
|4/26/2019
|W 15-8
|4
|Katie Kisling
|Fresno Pacific
|McKendree
|4/26/2019
|W 14-9
|4
|Brianna Mullalley
|McKendree
|Fresno Pacific
|4/26/2019
|L 14-9
|4
|Emily Westlove
|McKendree
|Fresno Pacific
|4/26/2019
|L 14-9
|4
|Bente Rogge
|Arizona State
|Indiana
|4/27/2019
|W 16-6
|4
|Ryann Neushul
|Stanford
|Cal
|4/27/2019
|W 11-9
|4
|Kristy Donkin
|Wagner
|VMI
|4/27/2019
|W 25-2
|4
|Mollie Williams
|Loyola Marymount
|San Diego State
|4/27/2019
|W 10-5
|4
|Chloe Robinson
|UC Davis
|Hawaii
|4/27/2019
|L 14-7
|4
|Grace Pevehouse
|UC San Diego
|Gannon
|4/27/2019
|W 20-5
|4
|Kaitlin Rooney
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Sonoma State
|4/27/2019
|W 13-12
|4
|Olivia Centis
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Sonoma State
|4/27/2019
|W 13-12
|4
|Maddie Nye
|Mercyhurst
|Salem
|4/27/2019
|L 7-6
|4
|Hailey Gellert
|Sonoma State
|Mercyhurst
|4/28/2019
|L 7-6
|4
|Kristy Donkin
|Wagner
|Marist
|4/28/2019
|W 8-4
|4
|Hannah Buck
|Santa Clara
|Concordia (CA)
|4/28/2019
|W 11-9
|4
|Paige Hauschild
|USC
|Stanford
|4/28/2019
|W 9-8 SD
|4
|Daphne Guevremont
|Fresno State
|San Diego State
|4/28/2019
|W 15-10
|4
|Karli Canale
|San Diego State
|Fresno State
|4/28/2019
|L 15-10
|4
|Marialena Seletopoulou
|Loyola Marymount
|Pacific
|4/28/2019
|L 13-9
|4
|Hana Vilanova
|Loyola Marymount
|Pacific
|4/28/2019
|L 13-9
|4
|Ally Furano
|Bucknell
|Harvard
|4/28/2019
|W 11-9
|4
|Jillian Schultz
|Iona
|VMI
|4/28/2019
|W 10-4
|3
|Lindsey Mizrahi
|Mercyhurst
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|4/26/2019
|L 14-13
|3
|Julia Kredinger
|Gannon
|Sonoma State
|4/26/2019
|W 9-5
|3
|Ilene Guerrero
|LaVerne
|Pomona-Pitzer
|4/26/2019
|L 9-8
|3
|Kitty Lynn Joustra
|Cal
|San Jose State
|4/26/2019
|W 18-9
|3
|Sam Witt
|Fresno Pacific
|McKendree
|4/26/2019
|W 14-9
|3
|Carly Innis
|UC San Diego
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|4/26/2019
|W 20-5
|3
|Chanel Schilling
|UC San Diego
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|4/26/2019
|W 20-5
|3
|Maggie Oys
|Santa Clara
|San Diego State
|4/26/2019
|L 10-7
|3
|Emily Bennett
|San Diego State
|Santa Clara
|4/26/2019
|W 10-7
|3
|Hannah Carrillo
|San Diego State
|Santa Clara
|4/26/2019
|W 10-7
|3
|Callie Woodruff
|Fresno State
|Azusa Pacific
|4/26/2019
|W 8-6
|3
|Kyra Christmas
|Pacific
|Concordia (CA)
|4/26/2019
|W 16-3
|3
|Toula Falvey
|Pacific
|Concordia (CA)
|4/26/2019
|W 16-3
|3
|Kate Pipkin
|UC Santa Barbara
|Long Beach State
|4/26/2019
|W 9-7
|3
|Chloe Robinson
|UC Davis
|Cal State Northridge
|4/26/2019
|W 15-8
|3
|Amy Zaninovich
|Fresno Pacific
|Cal State East Bay
|4/27/2019
|W 9-6
|3
|Tina Doherty
|Indiana
|Arizona State
|4/27/2019
|L 16-6
|3
|Lieke Rogge
|Arizona State
|Indiana
|4/27/2019
|W 16-6
|3
|Maud Koopman
|Arizona State
|Indiana
|4/27/2019
|W 16-6
|3
|Emma Wright
|Cal
|Stanford
|4/27/2019
|L 11-9
|3
|Aria Fischer
|Stanford
|Cal
|4/27/2019
|W 11-9
|3
|Daisy Nankervis
|Wagner
|VMI
|4/27/2019
|W 25-2
|3
|Katie Fugit
|Cal Baptist
|Santa Clara
|4/27/2019
|W 8-5
|3
|Ramsie Haskell
|Concordia (CA)
|Azusa Pacific
|4/27/2019
|L 12-5
|3
|Hana Vilanova
|Loyola Marymount
|San Diego State
|4/27/2019
|W 10-5
|3
|Orsi Hertzka
|Long Beach State
|Cal State Northridge
|4/27/2019
|W 7-6 OT
|3
|Kelly Fehr
|Gannon
|UC San Diego
|4/27/2019
|L 20-5
|3
|Taylor Onstott
|UC San Diego
|Gannon
|4/27/2019
|W 20-5
|3
|Lindsey Kelleher
|Princeton
|Bucknell
|4/27/2019
|W 11-5
|3
|Mathilde Ribordy
|Harvard
|Michigan
|4/27/2019
|L 14-7
|3
|Julia Sellers
|Michigan
|Harvard
|4/27/2019
|W 14-7
|3
|Abby Andrews
|Michigan
|Harvard
|4/27/2019
|W 14-7
|3
|Maud Koopman
|Arizona State
|San Jose State
|4/28/2019
|W 18-12
|3
|Borbala Kekesi
|Arizona State
|San Jose State
|4/28/2019
|W 18-12
|3
|Bente Rogge
|Arizona State
|San Jose State
|4/28/2019
|W 18-12
|3
|Matilda Moore
|San Jose State
|Arizona State
|4/28/2019
|L 18-12
|3
|Olga Descalzi Portell
|San Jose State
|Arizona State
|4/28/2019
|L 18-12
|3
|Dailynn Santoro
|Concordia (CA)
|Santa Clara
|4/28/2019
|L 11-9
|3
|Lizette Perez
|Cal Baptist
|Azusa Pacific
|4/28/2019
|L 11-7
|3
|Mar Pastor Alvarez
|Azusa Pacific
|Cal Baptist
|4/28/2019
|W 11-7
|3
|Sarah Kreiser
|UC Santa Barbara
|UC Davis
|4/28/2019
|W 7-5
|3
|Julia Sellers
|Michigan
|Princeton
|4/28/2019
|W 10-6
|3
|Elyse Lemay-Lavoie
|Hawaii
|UC Irvine
|4/28/2019
|W 7-6
|3
|Maddie Musselman
|UCLA
|Cal
|4/28/2019
|W 7-6
|3
|Claire Schade
|Fresno State
|San Diego State
|4/28/2019
|W 15-10
|3
|Truly Dorland
|Pacific
|Loyola Marymount
|4/28/2019
|W 13-9
|3
|Lexi Rond
|Cal Lutheran
|Pomona-Pitzer
|4/28/2019
|W 10-9
|3
|Chloe Woodbine
|Salem
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|4/28/2019
|L 14-9
|3
|Morgan Tucker
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Salem
|4/28/2019
|W 14-9
|3
|Grace Thawley
|Harvard
|Bucknell
|4/28/2019
|L 11-9
|3
|Olivia Price
|Harvard
|Bucknell
|4/28/2019
|L 11-9
|3
|Paige Furano
|Bucknell
|Harvard
|4/28/2019
|W 11-9
|3
|Nina Benson
|Bucknell
|Harvard
|4/28/2019
|W 11-9
|3
|Kelly Fehr
|Gannon
|Cal State East Bay
|4/28/2019
|L 12-9
|3
|Savannah Mangrum
|Fresno Pacific
|UC San Diego
|4/28/2019
|L 15-4
|3
|Shelby Stender
|UC San Diego
|Fresno Pacific
|4/28/2019
|W 15-4
|3
|Ciara Franke
|UC San Diego
|Fresno Pacific
|4/28/2019
|W 15-4
|3
|Taylor Onstott
|UC San Diego
|Fresno Pacific
|4/28/2019
|W 15-4
