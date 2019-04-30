Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wright’s 7-Goal Effort Leads Week 14 Offensive Outputs

As 7 conference tournament champions were crowned, the women’s water polo world put its goal scoring abilities on full display. 104 efforts of three or more goals were recorded led by a seven-score outing by Cal’s Emma Wright and seven six-goal performances.

Wright accounted for nearly half of Cal’s goals, notching seven scores in an 18-9 win over San Jose State in the MPSF Championships first round. Kitty Lynn Joustra registered a hat trick, while eight other players accounted for one goal apiece.

Arizona State’s Lieke Rogge netted six goals, while three teammates – Maud Koopman, Borbala Kekesi and Bente Rogge – added hat tricks as the Sun Devils topped San Jose State 18-12 to claim fifth place in the MPSF.

Irene Gonzalez put in six goals as Hawaii bested UC Davis 14-7 on Saturday to claim a spot in the Big West Championship title match.

Wagner poured on the goals in a MAAC semifinal matchup with VMI, winning 25-2, behind a six-goal effort by Malia Josephson. Jacqui Sjogren added five scores, followed by Kristy Donkin (4) and Daisy Nankervis (3).

Cal State East Bay’s Adrien Van Dyke went 6-for-6 in the team’s 11-9 win over Gannon on Sunday. She had help from three other multi-goal scorers in the game.

Thirteen players contributed at least one goal as Marist bested Iona 14-3 in the MAAC semifinals on Saturday. Grace Doerfler led the way with two scores.

10 players scored as #2 USC bested Indiana 19-4 in the opening round of the MPSF Championship, led by Paige Hauschild’s four goals. Six other players turned in multi-goal efforts, each notching two scores.

10 players chipped in as Azusa Pacific topped Concordia (CA) 12-5 on Saturday. Milena Guzman-Ortiz and Carinna Prince led the way with two scores apiece.

Goals Player School Opponent Date Result
7 Emma Wright Cal San Jose State 4/26/2019 W 18-9
6 Morgan Tucker Cal State Monterey Bay Mercyhurst 4/26/2019 W 14-13
6 Maddie Nye Mercyhurst Cal State Monterey Bay 4/26/2019 L 14-13
6 Ally Furano Bucknell George Washington 4/26/2019 W 12-7
6 Malia Josephson Wagner VMI 4/27/2019 W 25-2
6 Irene Gonzalez Hawaii UC Davis 4/27/2019 W 14-7
6 Lieke Rogge Arizona State San Jose State 4/28/2019 W 18-12
6 Adrien Van Dyke Cal State East Bay Gannon 4/28/2019 W 11-9
5 Marissa Lovos Cal State Monterey Bay Mercyhurst 4/26/2019 W 14-13
5 Mardell Ramirez Cal Lutheran Whittier 4/26/2019 W 12-7
5 Jacqui Sjogren Wagner VMI 4/27/2019 W 25-2
5 Kyra Christmas Pacific Fresno State 4/27/2019 W 11-7
5 Maddie Nye Mercyhurst McKendree 4/27/2019 W 11-6
5 JoJo Williams Sonoma State Cal State Monterey Bay 4/27/2019 L 13-12
5 Kyra Christmas Pacific Loyola Marymount 4/28/2019 W 13-9
5 Olivia Centis Cal State Monterey Bay Salem 4/28/2019 W 14-9
4 Jessica Diaz Cal Lutheran Whittier 4/26/2019 W 12-7
4 Paige Hauschild USC Indiana 4/26/2019 W 19-4
4 Olga Descalzi Portell San Jose State Cal 4/26/2019 L 18-9
4 Jamie Hutton Cal Baptist Loyola Marymount 4/26/2019 L 13-8
4 Marialena Seletopoulou Loyola Marymount Cal Baptist 4/26/2019 W 13-8
4 Hana Vilanova Loyola Marymount Cal Baptist 4/26/2019 W 13-8
4 Mar Pastor Alvarez Azusa Pacific Fresno State 4/26/2019 L 8-6
4 Noelle Wijnbelt UC Davis Cal State Northridge 4/26/2019 W 15-8
4 Katie Kisling Fresno Pacific McKendree 4/26/2019 W 14-9
4 Brianna Mullalley McKendree Fresno Pacific 4/26/2019 L 14-9
4 Emily Westlove McKendree Fresno Pacific 4/26/2019 L 14-9
4 Bente Rogge Arizona State Indiana 4/27/2019 W 16-6
4 Ryann Neushul Stanford Cal 4/27/2019 W 11-9
4 Kristy Donkin Wagner VMI 4/27/2019 W 25-2
4 Mollie Williams Loyola Marymount San Diego State 4/27/2019 W 10-5
4 Chloe Robinson UC Davis Hawaii 4/27/2019 L 14-7
4 Grace Pevehouse UC San Diego Gannon 4/27/2019 W 20-5
4 Kaitlin Rooney Cal State Monterey Bay Sonoma State 4/27/2019 W 13-12
4 Olivia Centis Cal State Monterey Bay Sonoma State 4/27/2019 W 13-12
4 Maddie Nye Mercyhurst Salem 4/27/2019 L 7-6
4 Hailey Gellert Sonoma State Mercyhurst 4/28/2019 L 7-6
4 Kristy Donkin Wagner Marist 4/28/2019 W 8-4
4 Hannah Buck Santa Clara Concordia (CA) 4/28/2019 W 11-9
4 Paige Hauschild USC Stanford 4/28/2019 W 9-8 SD
4 Daphne Guevremont Fresno State San Diego State 4/28/2019 W 15-10
4 Karli Canale San Diego State Fresno State 4/28/2019 L 15-10
4 Marialena Seletopoulou Loyola Marymount Pacific 4/28/2019 L 13-9
4 Hana Vilanova Loyola Marymount Pacific 4/28/2019 L 13-9
4 Ally Furano Bucknell Harvard 4/28/2019 W 11-9
4 Jillian Schultz Iona VMI 4/28/2019 W 10-4
3 Lindsey Mizrahi Mercyhurst Cal State Monterey Bay 4/26/2019 L 14-13
3 Julia Kredinger Gannon Sonoma State 4/26/2019 W 9-5
3 Ilene Guerrero LaVerne Pomona-Pitzer 4/26/2019 L 9-8
3 Kitty Lynn Joustra Cal San Jose State 4/26/2019 W 18-9
3 Sam Witt Fresno Pacific McKendree 4/26/2019 W 14-9
3 Carly Innis UC San Diego Cal State Monterey Bay 4/26/2019 W 20-5
3 Chanel Schilling UC San Diego Cal State Monterey Bay 4/26/2019 W 20-5
3 Maggie Oys Santa Clara San Diego State 4/26/2019 L 10-7
3 Emily Bennett San Diego State Santa Clara 4/26/2019 W 10-7
3 Hannah Carrillo San Diego State Santa Clara 4/26/2019 W 10-7
3 Callie Woodruff Fresno State Azusa Pacific 4/26/2019 W 8-6
3 Kyra Christmas Pacific Concordia (CA) 4/26/2019 W 16-3
3 Toula Falvey Pacific Concordia (CA) 4/26/2019 W 16-3
3 Kate Pipkin UC Santa Barbara Long Beach State 4/26/2019 W 9-7
3 Chloe Robinson UC Davis Cal State Northridge 4/26/2019 W 15-8
3 Amy Zaninovich Fresno Pacific Cal State East Bay 4/27/2019 W 9-6
3 Tina Doherty Indiana Arizona State 4/27/2019 L 16-6
3 Lieke Rogge Arizona State Indiana 4/27/2019 W 16-6
3 Maud Koopman Arizona State Indiana 4/27/2019 W 16-6
3 Emma Wright Cal Stanford 4/27/2019 L 11-9
3 Aria Fischer Stanford Cal 4/27/2019 W 11-9
3 Daisy Nankervis Wagner VMI 4/27/2019 W 25-2
3 Katie Fugit Cal Baptist Santa Clara 4/27/2019 W 8-5
3 Ramsie Haskell Concordia (CA) Azusa Pacific 4/27/2019 L 12-5
3 Hana Vilanova Loyola Marymount San Diego State 4/27/2019 W 10-5
3 Orsi Hertzka Long Beach State Cal State Northridge 4/27/2019 W 7-6 OT
3 Kelly Fehr Gannon UC San Diego 4/27/2019 L 20-5
3 Taylor Onstott UC San Diego Gannon 4/27/2019 W 20-5
3 Lindsey Kelleher Princeton Bucknell 4/27/2019 W 11-5
3 Mathilde Ribordy Harvard Michigan 4/27/2019 L 14-7
3 Julia Sellers Michigan Harvard 4/27/2019 W 14-7
3 Abby Andrews Michigan Harvard 4/27/2019 W 14-7
3 Maud Koopman Arizona State San Jose State 4/28/2019 W 18-12
3 Borbala Kekesi Arizona State San Jose State 4/28/2019 W 18-12
3 Bente Rogge Arizona State San Jose State 4/28/2019 W 18-12
3 Matilda Moore San Jose State Arizona State 4/28/2019 L 18-12
3 Olga Descalzi Portell San Jose State Arizona State 4/28/2019 L 18-12
3 Dailynn Santoro Concordia (CA) Santa Clara 4/28/2019 L 11-9
3 Lizette Perez Cal Baptist Azusa Pacific 4/28/2019 L 11-7
3 Mar Pastor Alvarez Azusa Pacific Cal Baptist 4/28/2019 W 11-7
3 Sarah Kreiser UC Santa Barbara UC Davis 4/28/2019 W 7-5
3 Julia Sellers Michigan Princeton 4/28/2019 W 10-6
3 Elyse Lemay-Lavoie Hawaii UC Irvine 4/28/2019 W 7-6
3 Maddie Musselman UCLA Cal 4/28/2019 W 7-6
3 Claire Schade Fresno State San Diego State 4/28/2019 W 15-10
3 Truly Dorland Pacific Loyola Marymount 4/28/2019 W 13-9
3 Lexi Rond Cal Lutheran Pomona-Pitzer 4/28/2019 W 10-9
3 Chloe Woodbine Salem Cal State Monterey Bay 4/28/2019 L 14-9
3 Morgan Tucker Cal State Monterey Bay Salem 4/28/2019 W 14-9
3 Grace Thawley Harvard Bucknell 4/28/2019 L 11-9
3 Olivia Price Harvard Bucknell 4/28/2019 L 11-9
3 Paige Furano Bucknell Harvard 4/28/2019 W 11-9
3 Nina Benson Bucknell Harvard 4/28/2019 W 11-9
3 Kelly Fehr Gannon Cal State East Bay 4/28/2019 L 12-9
3 Savannah Mangrum Fresno Pacific UC San Diego 4/28/2019 L 15-4
3 Shelby Stender UC San Diego Fresno Pacific 4/28/2019 W 15-4
3 Ciara Franke UC San Diego Fresno Pacific 4/28/2019 W 15-4
3 Taylor Onstott UC San Diego Fresno Pacific 4/28/2019 W 15-4

