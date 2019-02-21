CCSA Has to Re-Swim 4 Men’s 50 Free Heats after Timing System Error

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Liberty Natatorium, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men & FGCU women (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA), a conference that serves the needs of both swimming & diving and beach volleyball schools that have been orphaned from their primary conferences, had a timing malfunction on Thursday morning during the first preliminary session at the 2019 championship meet.

The meet was stopped after 4 heats of the men’s 50 freestyles, because of an issue with the timing system. After about a 45 minute delay, it was determined that the timing system had malfunctioned, and that those 4 heats would have to be reswum. The meet resumed almost an hour after it stopped. While we don’t know what the original times were, of the 16 finalists in the race, 12 swam season best times (including the top 10 finishers in prelims).

This isn’t the first issue that the meet’s hosts, Liberty University, have had with the timing system at their new pool. At the 2018 ISCA Jr. National Cup, the Daktronics system was miswired according to meet hosts and the manufacturer, resulting in an across-the-board adjustment of .39 seconds from the impacted sessions. Before the miswiring was discovered, Liberty had hosted an NCAA Last Chance Meet, where 5 swimmers earned NCAA qualifying times, which could have been the result of those timing errors. At that same meet, all men’s results were disqualified after the NCAA interpreted the men’s half of the meet to be ‘not bona fied’ because only 1 men’s team, East Carolina, was present.