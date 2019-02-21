Milak, Timmers, Romanchuk Among Racers At Antwerp Diamond

2019 ANTWERP DIAMOND RACE

Short course world champion Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine will be representing Energy Standard as he takes on 6 individual events at the 2019 Antwerp Diamond Race this weekend. Taking place in Antwerp, the meet is staged in long course meters at the Wezenberg Pool and is sanctioned as an official FINA qualification meet for this summer’s World Championships.

Romanchuk is entered in the 200m free, 400m IM and 200m fly events on Saturday, followed by the 200m IM, 400m free and 100m fly events on Sunday. The 22-year-old made his mark in Hangzhou last year, taking the short course world title in the men’s 1500m freestyle, clocking a new Championship and National Record time of 14:09.14 in the process.

He’ll be joined by Energy Standard teammate and fellow Ukrainian Sergii Frolov. The 26-year-old is slated to race 5 events, including the 100m/200m/400m free, as well as the 400m IM and 200m fly.

Belgian Olympic silver medalist Pieter Timmers is expected to make an appearance across the 50m free, 100m free and 200m free, holding the top seed in the 100m free with his 48.82 from last year’s Swim Festival Bergen. His personal best remains at the 47.80 he notched for silver behind winner Kyle Chalmers of Australia at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Youth Olympic Games multi-gold medalist and reigning World Junior Record holder Kristof Milak is also scheduled to race, taking on the 100m/200m free, 50m/100m back and 200m fly events. His 200m fly time of 1:54.89 from last summer’s YOG in Buenos Aires still ranks as the #1 time in the world this season.

Dutch speedster Tamara van Vliet is scheduled to only race the women’s 50m freestyle, but this event will be swum knockout style for both women and men. The fastest 8 male and female swimmers will qualify for the knockout rounds during the heats on Saturday. Then the field will be narrowed down to 4 swimmers, then 2, with just 15 minutes in between rounds.