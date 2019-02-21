2019 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships (W): Day 2 Up/Down/Mids

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

After the first preliminary session of the meet (2nd day of the meet with timed final relays on Wednesday night), the NC State women lead the pack with a total of 13 finals swims to come Thursday night – a whopping 10 of those in A finals. The Wolfpack are followed closely by Notre Dame (12), Louisville (11), and Virginia (10); however, they will have twice as many A final swims as the next team (Louisville), so they will be heavily favored to stand atop the team standings after tonight thanks to the point distribution between A-B-C finals. Louisville and Virginia are dispersed fairly evenly between A-B-C finals, while Notre Dame will have the most B and C final appearances of any team with 6 and 5, respectively.

One of the biggest storylines of the morning was Louisville’s Mallory Comerford scratching the 50 free for the 500 free. This wasn’t entirely surprising as she is the reigning ACC champion (4.36.09). However, Comerford does have a lifetime best of 21.87 in the 50, which would have been good enough for 2nd this morning behind NC State’s Ky-lee Perry (21.59). Ultimately, she placed 5th out of prelims in the 500 with a 4:42.25. Look for Comerford to challenge the top seed Paige Madden of Virginia tonight (4:39.09).

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Up/Mid/Downs

500 FREE 200 IM 50 FREE TEAM UP MID DOWN TEAM UP MID DOWN TEAM UP MID DOWN Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Duke 1 0 1 Duke 0 2 0 Duke 1 1 0 Florida State 0 0 2 Florida State 0 1 0 Florida State 0 1 2 Georgia Tech 0 1 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 Louisville 1 1 2 Louisville 2 1 0 Louisville 2 1 1 NC State 3 0 1 NC State 4 0 1 NC State 3 1 0 North Carolina 0 2 0 North Carolina 1 0 0 North Carolina 1 2 1 Notre Dame 1 3 1 Notre Dame 0 2 3 Notre Dame 0 1 1 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 2 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 1 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 1 0 1 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Virginia 1 1 0 Virginia 1 1 2 Virginia 1 1 2