Comerford Scratches 50 Free to Focus on 500 for Day 2 of ACC Champs

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heat sheets are out for the 2nd day of the 2019 ACC Championships, and the biggest scratch comes from Louisville Mallory Comerford. She was the top seed in the 50 free, with a seed time of 21.58, but has opted to forgo that event for the 500 free. She’s technically seeded 2nd in the 500 free, but her lifetime bests sits at 4:35.78, well ahead of her 4:40.33 seed time and top seed Paige Madden’s 4:39.19.

Comerford is the defending ACC champion in the 500 free, which she won last year with a time of 4:36.09, so it’s not surprising to see her go for that again this year. The bigger question is what she’ll swim at NCAAs, as she could be a contender for the NCAA title in the 500, but she’s also capable of scoring in the 50 free, and the Cardinals used her on both the 200 free and the 400 medley relay last year.

Other scratches from the circle-seeeded heats

500 Free

Erin Earley, UVA

Sophie Skinner, UVA

Mackenzie Glover, NC State

200 IM

Kylee Alons, NC State – doing the 50 free

Joelle Vereb, Virginia Tech

Reka Gyorgy – Virginia Tech

Emma Muzzy – NC State

Makayla Sargent – NC State

Kathleen Moore – NC State

50 Free