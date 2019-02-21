Missouri State Leads Coming Out of MVC Championships Day 1

2019 MVC Championships

February 20-23rd

Columbia, MO

Short Course Yards

Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES (post-day 1)

Missouri State – 74 Northern Iowa – 72 Indiana State – 64 Illinois State – 62 Arkansas Little Rock /Southern Illinois – 54 – Evansville – 48 Valparaiso – 44

The 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Championships kicked off last night in Columbia, MO. Missouri State comes out of the night 2 points ahead of Northern Iowa in the team battle after taking 2nd in the 200 medley relay, and winning the 800 free relay.

In the 200 medley relay, UNI combined Katie Taylor (25.46), Moriah Ross (27.86), Crystal Florman (24.18), and Abigail Meyer (23.00) to post a final time of 1:40.50, winning the event by exactly 1 second. Missouri State touched the wall in 1:41.50, and only out-split UNI on the anchor leg, where Loretta Stelnicki swam a 22.64. Indiana State’s Alex Malmborg had the fastest freestyle split in the field, clocking in at 22.48.

Missouri State then won the 800 free in an incredibly tight finish with Indiana State, touching in 7:23.78 to 7:23.88. MSU was behind by nearly 4 seconds going into the anchor leg, but Liberty Howell threw down the fastest split in the entire field, 1:48.07, to catch Indiana State right at the finish. The only other swimmer in the field to break 1:50 was UNI’s Katie Taylor, who lead-off the UNI relay in 1:49.46.