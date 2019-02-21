Defending SEC Runner-Up Maxime Rooney Scratches 200 Free

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last year’s SEC runner-up in the men’s 200 yard freestyle, University of Florida junior Maxime Rooney, has scratched the event on day 3 of the 2019 championship meet. Instead, he’ll favor the 100 fly on Thursday morning.

Rooney would have been the 4th seed in prelims of the 200 free, as compared to the 6th seed in the 100 fly. The 200 free was Rooney’s best event coming out of high school, and was one in which he broke a National High School Record in 2016. His 1:33.57 likely already has him qualified for NCAAs in that event at well, so don’t be surprised if he switches back for nationals.

The Gators are stacked with 200 freestylers. They’ve got 4 of the 9 best in the conference so far this season. Rooney isn’t the only one that they scratched though: freshman Kieran Smith is also out of the 200 free (he would have been the 8th seed in 1:35.06). He’ll swim the 400 IM as the 7th seed instead.

Other Day 3 Scratches: