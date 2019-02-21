George Washington Men Break 2 Atlantic-10 Records on Day 1

2019 Atlantic-10 Championships

TEAM SCORES (post-day 1)

WOMEN

Duquesne – 72 Fordham – 70 George Washington – 66 Richmond – 64 St. Bonaventure/UMass/George Mason – 50 – – Davidson – 46 Saint Louis – 34 La Salle – 32 Rhode Island – 14

MEN

George Washington – 122 George Mason – 104 St. Bonaventure – 80 La Salle – 78 UMass – 77 Davidson – 58 Saint Louis – 57 Fordham – 51

George Washington men and Duquesne women are leading by slight margins coming out of the first night of the A-10 Championships. George Washington broke both the men’s 200 medley and 800 free relay records, also establishing new A-10 meet records in the process. In the 200 medley relay, George Washington’s Emils Pone led off in 21.75, followed by Tommi Wolst (24.35), Maximilian Forstenhaeusier (21.33), and Alex Auster (19.63) for a 1:27.06. Additionally, GW had the fastest splits in the field in all 4 strokes.

Pone was the only swimmer from the medley to also swim the 800 free relay, whewre he anchored in 1:37.55. Moritz Fath led off the relay in 1:35.47, while Youssef Ragab and Dylan Arzoni followed in 1:37.49 and 1:38.09 respectively. They combined for a 6:28.60, establishing new conference and meet records.

Fordham University won the women’s 200 medley, posting a time of 1:40.96, barely edging out George Washington (1:41.03). Fordham broke away on the anchor, where Tara Brunner swam a fastest-in-the-field 22.46. Duquesne won the women’s 800 relay, narrowly missing the conference record by .26 seconds. They came in at 7:15.69, nearly 4 seconds ahead of the field.