FGCU Women’s 800 Free Relay Reinstated; Eagles Move to 3rd in Day 1 Standings

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Liberty Natatorium, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men & FGCU women (4x) (results)

Format change: Women will score 3 finals, with 9 in each final. Men will score 2 finals, with 9 in each final.

Defending champions Florida Gulf Coast University opened the 2019 CCSA Championship meet yesterday with 2 wins, but also a big blow to its chance at a 5th-straight title: its 800 free relay was disqualified for an early departure after touching second behind Liberty’s Hannah Baker (1:48.95), Emily Zimcosky (1:46.66), Emily Manly (1:48.15), and Mikayla Herich (1:49.70) who combined for 7:13.46.

On Thursday, though, FGCU appealed the decision, and after review, its 800 relay was reinstated.

The FGCU coaching staff filed a formal appeal to officials about abnormalities in the judging pads. Indeed, looking through the results, the recorded reaction times are all over the place. In the men’s 200 medley relay, for example, 16 swimmers have no recorded time (“NRT”) whereas in the women’s 200 medley, RTs are routinely recorded between .3 and .5. Reaction times that looked fairly conservative to the naked eye in some races were registering as incredibly-tight exchanges.

In another incident, the CCSA meet was stopped after 4 heats of men’s 50 free because of an issue with the timing system and all four heats had to be reswum.

With the reinstatement, FGCU’s Linda Shaw (1:49.14), Toni Baerens (1:48.68), Hannah Burdge (1:51.38), and Liz Zeiger (1:51.58) earned 62 points with their second-place finish of 7:20.78. Because of the diving results, in which the Eagles only fielded 3 divers, they move up to third place in the overall team standings after the first day of competition.

Women’s Team Standings After Day 1:

Liberty– 245 Incarnate Word – 242 Florida Gulf Coast – 197 Georgia Southern – 195 UNC Asheville – 132 Howard – 120 Campbell – 118 Gardner-Webb – 108 North Florida – 100

Men’s Team Standings After Day 1: