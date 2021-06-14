Overreacting: Lochte Misses 200 Free Semi, Baker Hindered by Injury

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS



Day two of wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials did not fail to provide us with many surprises, the biggest one being Ryan Lochte missing the semi-finals in the 200 freestyle.

Lochte, a 4-time Olympian, has represented the United States in the 4×200 freestyle relay at every Olympic Games he’s contested, winning 4 Olympic gold medals from the event. In 2016, Lochte swam a time of 1:46.62 to finish 4th overall in finals. Today, he was almost 3 seconds off of that time, posting a 1:49.23 to place 25th out of prelims, missing the semi-finals by over a second.

For Lochte, his performance in the 200 freestyle is a possible foreshadowing of his 200 IM later in the meet. In 2016, Lochte placed 2nd with a time of 1:56.22. However, during the Olympic Trials qualification period, he has only been 1:57.76 in the event.

Lochte later missed his heat in the 100 backstroke, opting for a declared false start.

Baker’s Injury Impacts

As predicted, the field for the women’s 100 backstroke was extremely tight through prelims. However, what few people could have predicted was the fact that former world record holder Kathleen Baker was only 11th out of prelims, failing to break a minute in the event.

Baker, who has been dealing with a foot injury, had a low start and appeared to lose her kick during the closing meters of the race. Her time of 1:00.46 from this morning was almost exactly a second off of her season best of 59.45. In order to make the final, Baker will most likely have to match her season best, as 7 out of the top 8 finishers in prelims were under a minute.

Farris’ Event Selection

NCAA Champion Dean Farris scratched the 200 freestyle event this morning to focus upon the 100 backstroke. The move was surprising for some, especially considering he is the American Record holder in the short course version of the 200 freestyle.

Although Farris had traditionally focused more on the 100 freestyle, the move has raised some concerns. Farris was only 14th overall this morning in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.27. Plus, the top 6 finishers in the 200 freestyle make the team as opposed to the top 2 in the 100 backstroke.

King’s Prelims Performance

World record holder Lilly King did not appear too content with her performance in the 100 breaststroke prelims, even appearing to mouth some choice words after her finish.

Despite this, King was still almost a second faster in prelims this morning that she was during prelims in 2016. At the 2016 meet, King touched in a time of 1:06.45, qualifying first overall for semi-finals, before eventually going a time of 1:05.20 in finals. Today, King touched in a time of 1:05.67, appearing fairly controlled throughout the race, to still take first overall out of prelims.

Madden Shaking Up the 400 Free

Paige Madden had a statement swim in the 400 freestyle. After claiming 3 NCAA titles this year, Madden was expected to have a big performance at Trials. However, her swim this morning revealed she may even have more up-her-sleeve than originally anticipated.

During prelims, Madden stayed right on Katie Ledecky’s toes, finishing in 4:05.92 to move to #13 all-time in US History. Madden’s time was a massive improvement upon her previous best of 4:09.19, and she may challenge Leah Smith for the second roster spot tonight.

Other Notable Misses

Notable Declared False Starts/No Shows