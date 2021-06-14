Overreacting: Lochte Misses 200 Free Semi, Baker Hindered by Injury

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
Day two of wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials did not fail to provide us with many surprises, the biggest one being Ryan Lochte missing the semi-finals in the 200 freestyle.
Lochte, a 4-time Olympian, has represented the United States in the 4×200 freestyle relay at every Olympic Games he’s contested, winning 4 Olympic gold medals from the event. In 2016, Lochte swam a time of 1:46.62 to finish 4th overall in finals. Today, he was almost 3 seconds off of that time, posting a 1:49.23 to place 25th out of prelims, missing the semi-finals by over a second.
For Lochte, his performance in the 200 freestyle is a possible foreshadowing of his 200 IM later in the meet. In 2016, Lochte placed 2nd with a time of 1:56.22. However, during the Olympic Trials qualification period, he has only been 1:57.76 in the event.
Lochte later missed his heat in the 100 backstroke, opting for a declared false start.
Baker’s Injury Impacts
As predicted, the field for the women’s 100 backstroke was extremely tight through prelims. However, what few people could have predicted was the fact that former world record holder Kathleen Baker was only 11th out of prelims, failing to break a minute in the event.
Baker, who has been dealing with a foot injury, had a low start and appeared to lose her kick during the closing meters of the race. Her time of 1:00.46 from this morning was almost exactly a second off of her season best of 59.45. In order to make the final, Baker will most likely have to match her season best, as 7 out of the top 8 finishers in prelims were under a minute.
Farris’ Event Selection
NCAA Champion Dean Farris scratched the 200 freestyle event this morning to focus upon the 100 backstroke. The move was surprising for some, especially considering he is the American Record holder in the short course version of the 200 freestyle.
Although Farris had traditionally focused more on the 100 freestyle, the move has raised some concerns. Farris was only 14th overall this morning in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.27. Plus, the top 6 finishers in the 200 freestyle make the team as opposed to the top 2 in the 100 backstroke.
King’s Prelims Performance
World record holder Lilly King did not appear too content with her performance in the 100 breaststroke prelims, even appearing to mouth some choice words after her finish.
Despite this, King was still almost a second faster in prelims this morning that she was during prelims in 2016. At the 2016 meet, King touched in a time of 1:06.45, qualifying first overall for semi-finals, before eventually going a time of 1:05.20 in finals. Today, King touched in a time of 1:05.67, appearing fairly controlled throughout the race, to still take first overall out of prelims.
Madden Shaking Up the 400 Free
Paige Madden had a statement swim in the 400 freestyle. After claiming 3 NCAA titles this year, Madden was expected to have a big performance at Trials. However, her swim this morning revealed she may even have more up-her-sleeve than originally anticipated.
During prelims, Madden stayed right on Katie Ledecky’s toes, finishing in 4:05.92 to move to #13 all-time in US History. Madden’s time was a massive improvement upon her previous best of 4:09.19, and she may challenge Leah Smith for the second roster spot tonight.
Other Notable Misses
- Women’s 100 backstroke:
- Beata Nelson (19th)
- Nelson swam a personal best in the 100 butterfly during last night’s semi-finals.
- Linnea Mack (24th)
- Men’s 200 freestyle:
- Grant House (17th, scratched into semi-finals)
- Maxime Rooney (19th)
- Jake Mitchell (26th)
- Trey Freeman (27th)
- Grant Shoults (33rd)
- Women’s 100 breaststroke:
- None
- Men’s 100 backstroke:
- Austin Katz (18th)
- Clark Beach (23rd)
- Women’s 400 freestyle:
- Emma Weyant (12th, already qualified for 400 IM)
- Rachel Stege (41st)
Notable Declared False Starts/No Shows
- Jay Litherland did not swim the 200 freestyle after qualifying for Tokyo in the 400 IM last night. Litherland was a member of the 4×200 freestyle relay at the 2017 World Championships.
- Nikol Popov did not swim the 100 breaststroke, where she was seeded 19th overall.
- As previously mentioned, Lochte was a no show for his heat in the 100 backstroke after swimming the 200 freestyle prelims.
What did Lochte swim in the first round of the 200 Free prelims in 2016?
1:47.77, then 1:47.56 in semis. But he was fresher this time, he swam the 4IM the day before in 2016.
Thx! So he was 1.46 seconds slower. Not a good sign. His back half was reasonably good. Needs to go out faster and see what he can do on the back half.
Padre Tiempo comes for us all.
Except Anthony Ervin I guess.
From this morning, Lochte’s 50m splits: 25.87, 27.83, 27.57, 27.96. 100m splits: 53.70, 55.53. As compared to the 16 semi-finalists (18 with scratches), and particularly the 9 to 16 qualifiers (18 with scratches), his front half was about 1.5 seconds slower and his back half was a couple tenths faster. Did he go out too slow because he was in a slower heat?
Probably but he should know that his heat was slower based on the seed times