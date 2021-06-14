Daily Swim Coach Workout #459

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 20 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

We will be doing video feedback work today. Keep an ear out for when I call you to come over.

20:00 WUTS: 12 Up & Out Jacks/Arm Swings/Leg Swings/PVC/T-Spine/MB Sitting Core

Warm-Up:

400 choice

8 x 40 @ :50 IMO D/S x 20



Kick Work:

2x (Fr/Prime)

1 x 200 @ 3:00 w/fins (100 kick w/board/100 swim)

2 x 100 @ 1:45 (20 swim/60 kick/20 FAST)

10 x 40 @ :50 swim/kick



Drill Work:

2x ch

6 x 40 @ 1:00 ch d/s x 20

3 x 120 @ 2:30 k/d/b x 40

Back Half Swim Work:

2x (Prime 1/Prime 2)

1 x 200 @ 3:15 swim

1 x 200 @ 3:15 160 build/40 EN2

1 x 200 @ 3:15 100 build/100 EN2

1 x 200 @ 3:15 40 build/160 EN2

1 x 200 @ 3:15 EN2

1:00 Rest

SP Work:

20 x 20 @ :30 IM order

Warm Down

4 x 100 @ 2:00 K/D

7 x 40 @ :50 D/B