Daily Swim Coach Workout #459

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  15 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  20 Yards
The Workout

We will be doing video feedback work today. Keep an ear out for when I call you to come over.

20:00 WUTS: 12 Up & Out Jacks/Arm Swings/Leg Swings/PVC/T-Spine/MB Sitting Core

Warm-Up:
    400 choice
    8 x 40 @ :50 IMO D/S x 20
    
Kick Work:
    2x (Fr/Prime)
        1 x 200 @ 3:00 w/fins (100 kick w/board/100 swim)
        2 x 100 @ 1:45 (20 swim/60 kick/20 FAST)
        10 x 40 @ :50 swim/kick
        
Drill Work:
    2x ch
        6 x 40 @ 1:00 ch d/s x 20
        3 x 120 @ 2:30 k/d/b x 40

Back Half Swim Work:
    2x (Prime 1/Prime 2)
        1 x 200 @ 3:15 swim
        1 x 200 @ 3:15 160 build/40 EN2
        1 x 200 @ 3:15 100 build/100 EN2
        1 x 200 @ 3:15 40 build/160 EN2
        1 x 200 @ 3:15 EN2
        1:00 Rest

SP Work:
    20 x 20 @ :30 IM order

Warm Down
    4 x 100 @ 2:00 K/D
    7 x 40 @ :50 D/B

Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

