L’Ultimo Record Di Michael Phelps

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap Katinka Hosszu will look to set herself up for a fourth consecutive world championship win in the 400 IM during the final preliminary session.

Day 8 Relay Lineups: Americans Opt For Apple On Free For 400 Medley Prelims Zach Apple will swim the freestyle leg for the American men on the prelim relay in the 400 medley, joined by Matt Grevers, Michael Andrew and Jack Conger.

Day 8 Relay Lineups: Smoliga On Duty For Prelims Of Women’s 400 Medley The Americans have opted to use Olivia Smoliga on the prelims of the women’s 4×100 medley, indicating that Regan Smith will swim the final.

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 6 Results American Caeleb Dressel was the pick ’em favorite in all 3 of his finals on Saturday to some degree, and he delivered in each.