Day 8 Relay Lineups: Americans Opt For Apple On Free For 400 Medley Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The U.S. men are going with Zach Apple on the freestyle leg of their 400 medley relay in the prelims, indicating the final spot will either go to Nathan Adrian or Blake Pieroni. Adrian split 47.08 on the men’s freestyle relay, and Pieroni finished fourth in the individual event and went a PB of 47.87.

Adrian has a history of closing this relay in spectacular fashion so expect him to be swimming in the meet’s final session.

Apple had split a blistering 46.86 on the free relay, and followed up by going 47.34 on the mixed free last night.

Matt Grevers, Michael Andrew and Jack Conger are manning the back, breast and fly legs, and will make way for Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson and Caeleb Dressel come the final.

For Australia, Mitch Larkin, Matthew Wilson and Matthew Temple are in and should stay on, while individual silver medalist Kyle Chalmers should take over for Clyde Lewis on free come the final.

Great Britain has Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott on back, fly and free, their fastest options. Adam Peaty will replace James Wilby on breast in the final.

Russia has Kliment Kolesnikov, Anton Chupkov, Mikhail Vekovishchev and Vladislav Grinev swimming this morning. They could potentially exchange out their entire lineup with Evgeny Rylov, Kirill Prigoda, Andrei Minakov and Vlad Morozov.

HEAT 1

Lane 1 – Malaysia

Lane 2 – Egypt (Samy, Elkamash, Sameh, Khalafalla)

Lane 3 – Croatia (Loncar, Obrovac, Miljenic, Blaskovic)

Lane 4 – Turkey (Aydin, Ogretir, Gures, Sakci)

Lane 5 – Israel (Toumarkin, Goldfaden, Frankel, Cheruti)

Lane 6 – Chinese Taipei (Chuang, Chen, Chu, Wang)

Lane 7 – Hong Kong (C.Ng, Y.Ng, Lim, Ho)

Lane 8 – Ireland (Ryan, Greene, Hyland, Sloan)

HEAT 2

Lane 0 – Republic of Korea (Lee, Moon, Yun, Yang)

Lane 1 – South Africa (Reid, Houlie, Le Clos, Coetzee)

Lane 2 – Lithuania (Rapsys, Sidlauskas, Margevicius, Bilis)

Lane 3 – Russia (Kolesnikov, Chupkov, Vekovishchev, Grinev)

Lane 4 – Japan (Irie, Koseki, Mizunuma, Nakamura)

Lane 5 – Australia (Larkin, Wilson, Temple, Lewis)

Lane 6 – Italy (Sabbioni, Martinenghi, Burdisso, Frigo)

Lane 7 – Hungary (Bohus, Horvath ,Szabo, Nemeth

Lane 8 – Poland (Kawecki, Kalusowski, Czerniak, Majchrzak)

HEAT 3