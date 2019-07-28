Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Day 8 Relay Lineups: Americans Opt For Apple On Free For 400 Medley Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The U.S. men are going with Zach Apple on the freestyle leg of their 400 medley relay in the prelims, indicating the final spot will either go to Nathan Adrian or Blake Pieroni. Adrian split 47.08 on the men’s freestyle relay, and Pieroni finished fourth in the individual event and went a PB of 47.87.

Adrian has a history of closing this relay in spectacular fashion so expect him to be swimming in the meet’s final session.

Apple had split a blistering 46.86 on the free relay, and followed up by going 47.34 on the mixed free last night.

Matt GreversMichael Andrew and Jack Conger are manning the back, breast and fly legs, and will make way for Ryan MurphyAndrew Wilson and Caeleb Dressel come the final.

For Australia, Mitch LarkinMatthew Wilson and Matthew Temple are in and should stay on, while individual silver medalist Kyle Chalmers should take over for Clyde Lewis on free come the final.

Great Britain has Luke GreenbankJames Guy and Duncan Scott on back, fly and free, their fastest options. Adam Peaty will replace James Wilby on breast in the final.

Russia has Kliment KolesnikovAnton ChupkovMikhail Vekovishchev and Vladislav Grinev swimming this morning. They could potentially exchange out their entire lineup with Evgeny RylovKirill PrigodaAndrei Minakov and Vlad Morozov.

HEAT 1

  • Lane 1 – Malaysia
  • Lane 2 – Egypt (Samy, Elkamash, Sameh, Khalafalla)
  • Lane 3 – Croatia (Loncar, Obrovac, Miljenic, Blaskovic)
  • Lane 4 – Turkey (Aydin, Ogretir, Gures, Sakci)
  • Lane 5 – Israel (Toumarkin, Goldfaden, Frankel, Cheruti)
  • Lane 6 – Chinese Taipei (Chuang, Chen, Chu, Wang)
  • Lane 7 – Hong Kong (C.Ng, Y.Ng, Lim, Ho)
  • Lane 8 – Ireland (Ryan, Greene, Hyland, Sloan)

HEAT 2

  • Lane 0 – Republic of Korea (Lee, Moon, Yun, Yang)
  • Lane 1 – South Africa (Reid, Houlie, Le Clos, Coetzee)
  • Lane 2 – Lithuania (Rapsys, Sidlauskas, Margevicius, Bilis)
  • Lane 3 – Russia (Kolesnikov, Chupkov, Vekovishchev, Grinev)
  • Lane 4 – Japan (Irie, Koseki, Mizunuma, Nakamura)
  • Lane 5 – Australia (Larkin, Wilson, Temple, Lewis)
  • Lane 6 – Italy (Sabbioni, Martinenghi, Burdisso, Frigo)
  • Lane 7 – Hungary (Bohus, Horvath ,Szabo, Nemeth
  • Lane 8 – Poland (Kawecki, Kalusowski, Czerniak, Majchrzak)

HEAT 3

  • Lane 0 – Singapore (Quah, Khoo, Tan, Chua)
  • Lane 1 – Belarus (Tsmyh, Shymanovich, Tsurkin, Machekin)
  • Lane 2 – Germany (Diener, Schwingenschlogl, Kusch, Wierling)
  • Lane 3 – Great Britain (Greenbank, Wilby, Guy, Scott)
  • Lane 4 – China (Xu, Yan, Li, He)
  • Lane 5 – USA (Grevers, Andrew, Conger, Apple)
  • Lane 6 – Brazil (Guido, Gomes, Lanza, Correia)
  • Lane 7 – Canada (Thormeyer, Funk, Liendo, Kisil)
  • Lane 8 – Netherlands (Korstanje, Kamminga, Goosen, Puts)
  • Lane 9 – Switzerland (Mityukov, Kaser, Desplanches, Liess)

Bob1235

Is Canada not swimming?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
James Sutherland

Initially missed them! Added in now.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Wondering

Do they have a men’s team?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Bob1235

Lol believe it or not they do. Obviously I have no illusions they’re going to place or anything but it would have been sad to see them not even swim. I’d love them to snag an Olympic spot if they can.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Swimmer

They did @BOB1235

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 seconds ago
QUACK

Why would Russia sub in Morozov for Grinev??

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Boknows34

It’s odd after the individual event result, but Grinev had a poor swim yesterday by his standards, a 48.42 leadoff which was over 0.6 slower than his bronze in the individual.

Vlad had a 47.31 split yesterday and the Russian coaches might feel Morozov’s relay experience should earn him the place on the team.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

