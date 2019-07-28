Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Day 8 Relay Lineups: Smoliga On Duty For Prelims Of Women’s 400 Medley

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans have opted to use Olivia Smoliga on the backstroke leg of their prelim relay in the women’s 400 medley, indicating that Regan Smith will swim the final.

Smoliga won bronze individually in the 100, but Smith is coming off a breakout performance in the 200 back that saw her swim the two fastest times in history. Kathleen Baker, the other individual entrant, was slower in the final of the 100 back than Smith was opening her 200 final.

They are also going with Melanie Margalis on breast over Micah Sumrall, and Katie McLaughlin and Mallory Comerford will take fly and free. In addition to Smith, Lilly KingKelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel will enter for the final.

The Aussies are using Kaylee McKeown, Jessica HansenBrianna Throssell and Madison Wilson. Expect Minna AthertonEmma McKeon and Cate Campbell to enter for the final, with Hansen staying on.

Canada is using Kylie Masse on backstroke this morning, their top option, but should add in Maggie MacNeil for Rebecca Smith on fly and Penny Oleksiak for Taylor Ruck on free. Kierra Smith will probably stay on breast, but 200 bronze medalist Sydney Pickrem is also an option.

HEAT 1

  • Lane 3 – Finland (Jallow, Hulkko, Laukkanen, Lahtinen)
  • Lane 4 – Turkey (Avramova, Gunes, Ozkan, Ozbilen)
  • Lane 5 – Republic of Korea (Im, Back,Park, Jeong)

HEAT 2

  • Lane 0 – South Africa (Venter, Schoenmaker, Lovemore, Chelius)
  • Lane 1 – Sweden (Coleman, S.Hansson, L.Hansson, Sjostrom)
  • Lane 2 – Germany (Riedemann, Elendt, Kohler, Steiger)
  • Lane 3 – Denmark (Nielsen, Schroder, Ottesen, Jensen)
  • Lane 4 – USA (Smoliga, Margalis, McLaughlin, Comerford)
  • Lane 5 – Japan (Sakai, Aoki, Makino, Omoto)
  • Lane 6 – Italy (Panziera, Castiglioni, Bianchi, Pellegrini)
  • Lane 7 – Hong Kong (Au, Yeung, Chan, Haughey)
  • Lane 8 – Poland (Tchorz, Hallmann, Nogaj, Wasick)

HEAT 3

  • Lane 0 – Singapore (J.Quah, Chue, T.Quah, Yeoh)
  • Lane 1 – Hungary (Burian, Sztankovics, Szilagyi, Verraszto)
  • Lane 2 – Netherlands (Toussaint, Schouten, Busch, Heemskerk)
  • Lane 3 – Canada (Masse, K.Smith, R.Smith, Ruck)
  • Lane 4 – Australia (McKeown, Hansen, Throssell, Wilson)
  • Lane 5 – Russia (Vaskina, Belousova, Chimrova, Ustinova)
  • Lane 6 – Great Britain (Davies, Renshaw, Thomas, Hopkin)
  • Lane 7 – China (Fu, Yu, Wang, Zhu)
  • Lane 8 – Switzerland (Kost, Mamie, Touretski, Ugolkova)

SWAMMER

Yes!! Glad the coaches listened to SwimSwam about this one 😉

Vote Up250Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Philip Johnson

I told you the Swim Swam commentators should make ALL relay decisions.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
PK Doesn’t like his long name

I like that Apple got the finals relay yesterday and Adrian gets it today. Feels very fair.

Vote Up17-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Boknows34

It could still be Pieroni. He was 4th in the individual.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Bob1235

Kind of surprised Canada is using Masse in the morning. A relay of Ruck Kierra Smith Rebecca Smith Sanchez should be able to qualify easily and rest Masse and likely give Sanchez a medal.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Boknows34

That surprised me too Bob

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Ben

They’re also using Ruck. Maybe Penny will be swimming freestyle in the final. Probably a good idea considering as the meet’s gone on, Penny’s gone faster while Ruck is slowing down.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 seconds ago

