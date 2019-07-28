Day 8 Relay Lineups: Smoliga On Duty For Prelims Of Women’s 400 Medley

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans have opted to use Olivia Smoliga on the backstroke leg of their prelim relay in the women’s 400 medley, indicating that Regan Smith will swim the final.

Smoliga won bronze individually in the 100, but Smith is coming off a breakout performance in the 200 back that saw her swim the two fastest times in history. Kathleen Baker, the other individual entrant, was slower in the final of the 100 back than Smith was opening her 200 final.

They are also going with Melanie Margalis on breast over Micah Sumrall, and Katie McLaughlin and Mallory Comerford will take fly and free. In addition to Smith, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel will enter for the final.

The Aussies are using Kaylee McKeown, Jessica Hansen, Brianna Throssell and Madison Wilson. Expect Minna Atherton, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell to enter for the final, with Hansen staying on.

Canada is using Kylie Masse on backstroke this morning, their top option, but should add in Maggie MacNeil for Rebecca Smith on fly and Penny Oleksiak for Taylor Ruck on free. Kierra Smith will probably stay on breast, but 200 bronze medalist Sydney Pickrem is also an option.

HEAT 1

Lane 3 – Finland (Jallow, Hulkko, Laukkanen, Lahtinen)

Lane 4 – Turkey (Avramova, Gunes, Ozkan, Ozbilen)

Lane 5 – Republic of Korea (Im, Back,Park, Jeong)

HEAT 2

Lane 0 – South Africa (Venter, Schoenmaker, Lovemore, Chelius)

Lane 1 – Sweden (Coleman, S.Hansson, L.Hansson, Sjostrom)

Lane 2 – Germany (Riedemann, Elendt, Kohler, Steiger)

Lane 3 – Denmark (Nielsen, Schroder, Ottesen, Jensen)

Lane 4 – USA (Smoliga, Margalis, McLaughlin, Comerford)

Lane 5 – Japan (Sakai, Aoki, Makino, Omoto)

Lane 6 – Italy (Panziera, Castiglioni, Bianchi, Pellegrini)

Lane 7 – Hong Kong (Au, Yeung, Chan, Haughey)

Lane 8 – Poland (Tchorz, Hallmann, Nogaj, Wasick)

HEAT 3