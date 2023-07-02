Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff on her Father David: “He was my biggest inspiration”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After her win in the 50 back, Katharine Berkoff was asked about her swimming roots, specifically her father, who was an NCAA and Olympic champion and was the primary reason there is now a 15m rule about going underwater off of turns. Berkoff said her father has been the biggest inspiration of her career, noting that she never felt pressure from either of her parents about swimming. However, once she found out what her father had accomplished in the sport, she wanted to accomplish the same.

1
jeff
45 minutes ago

he’s still alive right? The title kinda sounds like he’s not but I can’t find anything about that happening

