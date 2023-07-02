WATCH: Weitzeil, Douglass, Finke Break US Open Record On Final Night In Indianapolis

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky – 15:29.64
- Katie Grimes – 15:58.34
- Kensey McMahon – 16:07.78
- Erica Sullivan – 16:16.94
- Jillian Cox – 16:18.40
- Mariah Denigan – 16:19.02
- Paige McKenna – 16:20.66
- Claire Weinstein – 16:21.64
Katie Ledecky once again earned the win in the 1500 freestyle, swimming her sixth fasest time ever. Teenager Katie Grimes added the 1500 free to her lineup at Worlds after already making the 400 IM and the open water team.
WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL
Top 8:
- Kate Douglass – 2:07.09
- Alex Walsh – 2:07.89
- Torri Huske – 2:09.75
- Leah Hayes – 2:10.42
- Bella Sims – 2:12.15
- Phoebe Bacon – 2:12.27
- Abby Harter – 2:12.70
- Beata Nelson – 2:13.62
Kate Douglass became the #2 American in the 200 IM ever as she broke the US Open Record tonight. Alex Walsh led at the halfway mark and kept within striking range as she finished just behind Douglass.
MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL
Top 8:
- Carson Foster – 1:56.19
- Shaine Casas – 1:57.47
- Trenton Julian – 1:57.94
- Destin Lasco – 1:57.97
- Kieran Smith – 1:57.99
- Maximus Williamson – 1:58.65
- Will Licon – 1:59.37
- Arsenio Bustos – DQ
Carson Foster led from the start and won by over a second to punch his ticket to Worlds in his third individual event. The race for second was very tight and Shaine Casas was able to pull away coming down the final stretch to earn his spot at Worlds.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Top 8:
- Bobby Finke – 7:40.34
- Ross Dant – 7:48.10
- Will Gallant – 7:50.75
- Charlie Clark – 7:51.65
- David Johnston – 7:51.70
- James Plage – 7:56.36
- Alec Enyeart – 7:58.14
- Nick Caruso – 7:58.80
Bobby Finke broke his own meet and US Open record by almost three seconds as he won the 800 free, earning his second win of. themeet. Ross Dant had a big second half of the race to claim second ahead of NC State teammate Will Gallant.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
Top 8:
- Abbey Weitzeil – 24.00
- Gretchen Walsh – 24.31
- Tie: Kate Douglass – 24.48 / Olivia Smoliga – 24.48
- –
- Torri Huske – 24.72
- Catie Deloof – 24.73
- Gabi Albiero – 24.76
- Erika Brown – 25.02
The third and final US Open record was in the women’s 50 free by Abbey Weitzeil who swam a 24.00. That was her first win of the meet. Gretchen Walsh earned second place to also qualify for the event at Worlds.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
Top 8:
- Ryan Held – 21.50
- Jack Alexy – 21.63
- Michael Andrew – 21.64
- Matt King – 21.80
- Jonny Kulow – 21.87
- David Curtiss – 21.89
- Chris Giuliano – 21.96
- Drew Kibler – 22.12
Ryan Held got to an early lead and finished first at the wall as well. Jack Alexy had a strong finish touching 0.01 seconds ahead of Michael Andrew.