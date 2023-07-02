Annam Olasewere Swims #7 Fastest 15-16 Girls 50 Freestyle With 25.08

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

16 year old Annam Olasewere of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club swam the seventh fastest 15-16 girls LCM 50 freestyle ever on the final night of competition in Indianapolis as she swam a 25.08.

Olasewere came into the meet with a personal best of a 25.29 which she swam back in April at Pro Swim-Westmont. Prior to this season, her best time was a 25.44 which she swam to win the Summer NCSA title last August in Indianapolis.

All-Time Top 15-16 Girls LCM 50 Freestyle

Claire Curzan 24.17, 2021 Gretchen Walsh 24.71, 2019 Simone Manuel 24.80, 2013 Anya Goeders 24.85, 2016 Anna Moesch 24.92, 2022 Marta Ciesla 25.07, 2015 Annam Olasewere 25.08, 2023

Prior to last night, Olasewere was tied for the 14th fastest swimmer in the event in the age group ever. Her swim Saturday night won the ‘C’ final.

Olasewere still has time to move up in the rankings as her 16th birthday occurred this week during the meet. This means she has through the end of the summer as well as the beginning of the long course season next year to move up.

Earlier in the week in Indianapolis, Olasewere swam a personal best of a 55.74 in the ‘D’ final of the 100 free. Her previous best was a 56.11.