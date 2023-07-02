Shaine Casas And His Rollercoaster Journey Onto The 2023 U.S. World Championships Team

It was a rollercoaster week for Shaine Casas.

Headed into the start of the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Casas was a contender in six different events to make the World Championships team, being a top four seed in the 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 IM, and 100 fly. In addition, he was a top ten performer of all-time in both the 100 fly (50.40 PB) and 200 IM (1:55.24 PB) and the defending Worlds bronze medalist in the 200 back.

However, when Nationals began, things didn’t go Casas’ way. First, he finished 18th in the 100 free (48.94) and 13th in the 200 back (1:58.65), missing ‘A’ finals completely in both events. Day three of the meet was a little better for him, as he ‘A’-finaled in both the 100 fly and 50 back, but he still couldn’t get the job done—he placed fifth in the 50 back (24.70) and just missed the Worlds team by getting third in the 100 fly (51.42). What stung the most was that his season-best time of 50.80 in the 100 fly from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Series meet this March would have beaten Thomas Heilman, the actual second-place finisher in the event, by 0.39.

After Casas scratched the 100 back on day four, it all came down to the 200 IM. At that time, his chances of placing top two seemed bleak—Carson Foster was a heavy favorite to win, and third seed Chase Kalisz had looked considerably better than Casas all meet, having already qualified for Worlds in the 400 IM.

But then the unpredictable happened: on the night before the 200 IM prelims, Kalisz came down with food poisoning and withdrew from the rest of Nationals. Suddenly, Casas had more than a fighting chance at Worlds.

Prelims was difficult. Casas was leading his heat for the majority of his swim, until he slowed down on the homestretch and got out-touched by Trenton Julian, Kieran Smith, and Maximus Williamson. In the end, he took eighth place in prelims to barely squeak into the ‘A’ final—if he swam just 0.17 seconds slower, he would have been out. Headed into finals, the consensus was that Casas had a shot—but that spot for second behind Foster still looked wide open.

The moment of truth for Casas came during Saturday night finals. Foster had established a clear lead from the start, but Casas was battling it out with Julian in lanes 7 and 8. Only 0.1 seconds separated the two at the halfway point, but Casas grew his lead on the back half on his race. In the end, Casas out-touched Julian by 0.37 seconds to finish second with a time of 1:57.47, finally punching his ticket to Fukuoka. After a long week of not being at his best, a series of unprecedented events and a willingness to battle it out to the very finish finally captured the qualification that had been evading him for the last five days.

“I’m so proud of Shaine,” Foster said in his post-race interview. “He’s had a rough week and he’s just kept battling and he gets to go to Worlds…we get to go represent together and hopefully we get on the podium now. He’s gonna reset—the pressure is off now—and hopefully, we do some damage in Japan.”

Even though Casas had a series of near-misses at Nationals, he did end up getting the job done and will be in the 200 IM picture at Fukuoka. When he’s at the best, he’s a medal contender, so what happens in Fukuoka will depend on how he makes use of his opportunity.