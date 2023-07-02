Carson Foster on the Support He’s Received from Chase Kalisz: “I want to be like Chase”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After his win in the 400 IM, Carson Foster about the mentorship he has received from fellow US 400 IM-er Chase Kalisz since the 2021 Olympic Trials. Even though Kalisz bested Foster in Omaha, with Foster missing the Olympic team completely, Kalisz made a concerted effort to encourage Foster to keep his head up and stay the course of his swimming. Ever since, Kalisz has adopted a mentor role with Foster, encouraging him that he can take the reigns as the “next man up” for the USA in the 400 IM.