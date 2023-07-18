Germany Goes 4-for-4 In Individual Open Water Events As Wellbrock Wins Men’s 5k

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florian Wellbrock won his second medal of the meet at the 2023 World Championships when he claimed gold in the men’s 5k open water race. Wellbrock is now 2-for-2 at this meet after he won the 10k to open these World Champs. Wellbrock won this open water event by just over 4 seconds, touching in 53:58.0 with Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri coming in right behind with a time of 54:02.5. Domenico Acerenza made it a 2-3 finish for Italy by taking bronze with his swim of 54:04.2.

“It’s so much fun. I’ve known Domenico and Gregorio for a really long time,” Wellbrock said after the race. “These guys are not just competitors for me, they are also friends and it’s so much fun to share the podium with friends and share this moment.”

Wellbrock of Germany has become a familiar face on the World Championships podium for both open water and pool swimming. Last year, at the 2022 World Championships, he won gold in the 5k and team open water race, silver in the 800 freestyle, and bronze in the 1500 freestyle and 10k. In 2019, he took gold in the 10k and 1500 freestyle. Wellbrock is also the reigning Olympic champion in the 10k open water race and picked up bronze in the 1500 freestyle at Tokyo 2020.

Paltrinieri is also no stranger to open water podiums, having won 10k gold in 2022, 5k silver in 2022, team open water silver in 2019, and team open water bronze in 2022. Acerenza won that team open water silver in 2019 and bronze in 2022 alongside Paltrinieri and also picked up a 10k silver individually in 2022. Paltrinieri and Acerenza train together under Fabrizio Antonelli.

“The training is pretty tough and also the group is really strong,” Paltrinieri said. “Every day, even if you don’t want to push, you have to push because all the guys are pushing. It’s a big group and really competitive. Even if you are not at your best condition, everybody is pushing so that is the most important thing for me to have all the other guys around that are putting pressure on me to perform well in training.”

With Wellbrock’s victory in the 5k, Germany has now gone 4-for-4 in the individual open water events at World Championships. He won the 5k and the 10k and teammate Leonie Beck won both of the women’s events. Germany collected a 5th medal in open water when Oliver Klement touched in third place in the 10k behind Wellbrock and Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary.

Men’s 5k – Top 8 Finishers

The final open water event of the 2023 World Championships will be the 6k team relay on July 20.